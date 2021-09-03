Goldman Sees Loose Monetary, Fiscal Policy Amid China Crackdowns

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s various industry crackdowns from technology to education mean monetary and fiscal policies will likely remain loose on the margin to offset the drag on economic growth, economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said.

The economy is in a “micro takes and macro gives” environment, where regulatory tightening in specific sectors will likely be accompanied by supportive policy from monetary and fiscal authorities, Goldman’s chief China economist Hui Shan and others wrote in a note.

Sector-level restrictions will impact economic growth by lowering the level of employment and activity, affecting financial conditions and hurting investors’ sentiment, they said.

“Monetary and fiscal policy will need to ease to counterbalance the drags,” although the easing will likely be measured, they said. They also forecast that economic data will probably be weak in August, before a rebound in September and a strong fourth quarter on a sequential basis.

Policy makers have ramped up their targeted approach of stimulus in recent weeks, offering cheap funding to banks and accelerating the sale of local government bonds. The economy has taken a knock from fresh virus outbreaks, a tightly controlled property market and the regulatory storm on after-school tutoring and Internet companies.

Goldman’s economists said communication between policy makers and the markets on those regulations is important to retain confidence, and that coordination among various policy goals is also needed.

“Without policy makers communicating their thinking behind the new regulations, markets are prone to interpret such regulatory actions as an attack on profitable private companies and signs that economic growth and market liberalization are no longer important to the government,” they said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden White House Eyes Emory’s Kristin Johnson for CFTC Seat

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to select Kristin Johnson, a law professor who previously worked on Wall Street, for a Democratic seat on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to a person familiar with the matter. Johnson, who teaches at Emory University School of Law, would fill one of two vacancies at the agency. An announcement by the White House may still be weeks away, according to the person who requested anonymity because the choice has not been made public.The

  • Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis to be all-electric by 2030

    Genesis, which was launched as Hyundai's standalone luxury division in 2015 to compete with premium brands such as BMW, Mercedes and Lexus, joins other auto majors who are doubling down on investments in electric vehicles. The company, which accounts for just above 3% of Hyundai's overall vehicle sales, said it would develop eight electric vehicle models with global sales expected to reach 400,000 units per year. Hyundai Motor on Thursday unveiled Genesis' first electric vehicle, the GV60, which will be released this year in South Korea and start deliveries in North America in 2022.

  • What's behind China's new online gaming restrictions for kids?

    Under-18s in China can now only game online for 3 hours per week, and while internet addiction is clearly a massive problem for many families, there's more to the crackdown than protecting kids.

  • China Tells Meituan, Didi to Fix ‘Misconduct’ by Year-End

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators ordered car-hailing services run by Didi Global Inc., Meituan and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to rectify instances of what the government considers misconduct by December, amping up scrutiny over an industry that employs millions of people.Officials from the transportation ministry and other departments summoned executives from 11 companies -- including Didi, Meituan and Alibaba’s ride-sharing and navigation unit Amap -- and criticized them for disrupting fair co

  • OPEC+ sticks to gradual oil output hikes, ups demand forecast

    LONDON/DUBAI (Reuters) -OPEC and its allies on Wednesday agreed to stick to their existing policy of gradual oil output increases, despite revising its 2022 demand outlook upwards and ongoing U.S. pressure to raise production more quickly. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia agreed in July to phase out record output cuts by adding 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil a month. Wednesday's decision means that OPEC+ will release 400,000 bpd to the market in October again, after already doing so in September.

  • Cargill opens new Brazil pectin factory, first outside Europe

    The Brazilian unit of U.S. commodities trader Cargill has finished building a new facility to produce pectin, a fruit by-product used in jams, beverages, dairy products and confectionery, the company said on Friday. The plant is Cargill's only pectin facility outside of Europe, where it owns three such units. It will make Cargill the world's second largest producer of the food ingredient, Laerte Moraes, Cargill's director for starches and sweeteners in South America, said in an interview.

  • Oil slips ahead of U.S. jobs report

    Oil prices dipped on Friday after posting strong overnight gains on a weaker dollar and a bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. crude stocks and were headed for small gains on the week ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. monthly jobs report. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $69.75 a barrel at 0200 GMT, while Brent crude futures fell 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $72.90 a barrel. The move down was probably due to traders squaring positions ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report for August, on worries the report may be weaker than consensus forecasts, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

  • Bitcoin price surges even as SEC says crypto platforms need regulation

    SEC chairman Gary Gensler urged cryptocurrency trading platforms to cooperate with regulators,

  • Donald Trump takes another swipe at crypto

    The former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has branded cryptocurrencies a potential “disaster waiting to happen”. The ex leader also expressed his doubts and worries about digital money saying that it could “be fake”.

  • Ted Cruz, NY Post Falsely Pass Off Black Hawk Helicopter Video as a Taliban Hanging

    Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Dan Crenshaw were among those who falsely declared Tuesday that a video showed Taliban fighters flying an American helicopter and hanging someone from it. The New York Post was duped, too, but wasn’t quite as credulous. The Post wrote a story on the man suspended from the helicopter, but noted it was “not immediately clear exactly how he is attached or if he is alive.” In fact, he was alive. The video was posted from a now-suspended account, but another video of

  • The female anchor who interviewed a Taliban official said he showed up at her studio uninvited, and she felt lucky to be already wearing loose clothing

    TOLO News' Beheshta Arghand was the first female TV host to conduct a live sit-down interview with a Taliban leader, but she's since fled Afghanistan.

  • Donald Trump Accuses Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Of Hypocrisy

    “Well, every time she criticizes me, she uncriticizes [sic] me about 15 minutes later,” the former president told Vanity Fair.

  • Fraying Relations With China Are About to Hit Australian Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s economic resilience in the wake of China’s efforts to punish it for diplomatic slights has some Down Under declaring victory. They might be speaking too soon.Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said last month that China’s campaign to “make us more compliant” has “completely backfired.” Beijing’s pressure, he added, “has demonstrated to China that they can pull all these levers and it doesn’t actually work.”Exports continue to scale record heights even as China has

  • U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan 'is not good news for China,' international relations scholar says

    U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan 'is not good news for China,' international relations scholar says

  • Mitch McConnell Gives GOP A Reality Check In Response To Demands For Biden's Ouster

    The Senate Republican leader addressed GOP outrage over the U.S. Afghanistan pullout.

  • Fox News Host’s Cancel Culture Hypocrisy Exposed In Awkward Supercut Video

    Pete Hegseth was against cancel culture... until he was for it.

  • Taliban arrests former British soldier as 400 Afghans he is trying to evacuate are turned away at border

    A former British soldier's mission to evacuate 400 Afghans via a third country has failed after a coach of his staff was turned away at a land border between Afghanistan and a third country.

  • After signing anti-abortion law, Texas Gov. Abbott says Tesla CEO Elon Musk 'likes the social policies' in his state

    The Tesla CEO - who sued California over its COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 - tweeted in response that he "would prefer to stay out of politics."

  • Mess in Texas: A Theocracy That Enshrines White, Male Power

    State leaders have arrived at their end game: deny rights and remedies to anyone who doesn't look or love like their tyrannical governor.

  • Republicans must speak out against this young congressman from North Carolina

    Republicans can do better than someone Madison Cawthorn to fill an NC congressional seat - and should. (Letters to the Editor)