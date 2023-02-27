Goldman Sees Modest Yen Weakness From US Rates Despite BOJ Bets

Yumi Teso
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Pressure from the US bond market may lead to modest yen weakness in the short-term, outweighing any positive impact from speculation of a Bank of Japan policy shift, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

If markets continue to price in resilient US growth and more interest-rate hikes than expected, there is scope for further “tactical yen underperformance,” wrote strategists including Kamakshya Trivedi in a note Friday. The Japanese currency typically weakens when inflation-adjusted US yields are rising, they said.

The yen fell to a two-month low of 136.55 per dollar Monday before paring losses.

“We have repeatedly said that US real rates should matter most,” the strategists wrote. “Thus the current market environment looks less favorable for significant dollar-yen downside, even in the case of a hawkish BOJ policy shift.”

The Japanese currency has rallied more than 10% from its October low, helped in part by the BOJ’s surprise move in December to raise its ceiling for benchmark yields. Traders are betting a change of leadership at the central bank, with economist Kazuo Ueda set to take over in April, could be the catalyst for further policy tweaks, which could help strengthen the yen further.

Ueda will answer questions from lawmakers for a second session Monday.

Ueda Warns Against Magic Solutions, Sticks Largely to BOJ Script

“Such speculation (and likely continued market focus on a potential BOJ exit even if the March meeting itself disappoints as we expect) combined with elevated recession concerns should keep any yen underperformance somewhat limited,” the Goldman team wrote.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Dominic Raab to take 'vigorous' look at hammer killer parole case

    Dominic Raab will meet the family of a woman who was battered to death with a hammer by her husband after they appealed to block the killer's potential release.

  • 31 Mistakes That Are Preventing You From Becoming Wealthy

    Everyone would like to know how to become rich, yet many people make financial mistakes every day. What are the dumb things that get between you and wealth?

  • Nokia changes iconic logo to signal strategy shift

    Nokia announced plans on Sunday to change its brand identity for the first time in nearly 60 years, complete with a new logo, as the telecom equipment maker focuses on aggressive growth. The new logo comprises five different shapes forming the word NOKIA. "There was the association to smartphones and nowadays we are a business technology company," Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark told Reuters in an interview.

  • Estonian defense minister pledges new military aid package during Kyiv trip

    Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in Kyiv and announced another military aid package to be delivered to the Special Operations Forces, Estonian outlet ERR reported on Feb. 26.

  • Navitas Semiconductor Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: US$0.56 (vs US$3.90 loss in FY 2021)

    Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$37.9m (up 60% from FY...

  • Russia shells two Black Sea coastal communities in Mykolaiv Oblast

    Invading Russian forces launched attacks on two local communities in Mykolaiv Oblast on Feb. 25, having hit the Black Sea waters near the town of Ochakiv and the coastline of the village of Kutsurub, the governor, Vitaliy Kim, said on Telegram on Feb. 26.

  • Target Makes a Big Move to Compete With Walmart and Amazon

    Competition between some of the world's largest retailers, Amazon , Walmart and Target , has each one reaching for big changes to get ahead or stay competitive. Amazon was the first to launch its app StyleSnap in 2020 where customers could take a picture using the Amazon App or go through its website to find the product or one similar. Walmart followed suit by launching its A.I. tool that works similar to Amazon's StyleSnap called TrendGetter in 2022.

  • 'Dilbert' cartoon dropped after racist rant by creator Scott Adams

    The cartoon "Dilbert" has been dropped from numerous U.S. newspapers in response to a racist rant by its creator on YouTube. Scott Adams called Black Americans a "hate group" and suggested white Americans "get the hell away from Black people" in response to a conservative organization's poll purporting to show that many African Americans do not think it's OK to be white. "If nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with white people ... that's a hate group," Adams said on his YouTube channel on Wednesday.

  • Americans baffled by ‘climate law’ and energy tax breaks. Al Gore wants to teach them.

    Al Gore's Climate Reality Project will be leading online training aimed at helping people take advantage of the clean-energy provisions of the IRA.

  • This Bear Market Predictive Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 77 Years: Here's Where It Says Stocks Head Next

    As much as we'd like the stock market to only move higher, history shows that stock market corrections are a normal, and relatively common, part of the investing cycle. Since the beginning of 1950, there have been 39 separate double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), according to data from sell-side consultancy firm Yardeni Research. The 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have an extensive history of double-digit drops, too.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Dogecoin in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but 2022 was a challenging year for crypto investors. Ironically, cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has remained one of the market's most lucrative investments over the past three years. Despite being a meme coin created as satire, Dogecoin exploded in value over the past few years.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These Solar Stocks — Here’s Why You Should Follow

    Supply chain snags have been the bane of many industries over the last couple of years and you can add the solar segment to the list of those affected. That said, while costs of solar materials have seesawed as a result, that hasn’t affected demand, which last year increased significantly and is expected to further rise this year. The industry also stands to gain from supportive policies such as those included in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Additionally, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and t

  • I Have $40,000 to Invest. What's the Most Lucrative Way to Do So?

    If you came into an extra $40,000, how would you use it? It might be tempting to put that money into something instantly gratifying, like a vacation. But for some, it may be wiser to use those funds to invest … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $40,000: 7 Smart Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 3 Top-Rated Stocks That Tick All the Right Boxes

    This year started off gangbusters, with strong across-the-board gains for stocks in January – and it’s been followed in February by moderate losses, as stocks first leveled off and now are trending down. The market shifts have investors worried that last year’s volatility is still with us, making for an unpredictable market environment. And it has those same investors looking for a way to cut through the data ‘noise’ and find the right stocks for an unsettled time. TipRanks’ Smart Score is just

  • Warren Buffett Appears to Swipe at President Biden in Shareholder Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s annual letter, released on Saturday morning, included the usual homespun wisdom that his shareholders have come to expect, with modest and self-effacing reflections on his own unearned luck and fallibility. In that section, Buffett discusses companies that buy back their own shares, which he describes as a benefit to shareholders—assuming the shares are bought at a reasonable price. Berkshire Hathaway bought back $7.9 billion of its own shares last year, a decrease from 2021.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Financial Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 most undervalued financial stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Financial Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Financial stocks are wavering as chances of recession mount amid expectations that the Federal Reserve […]

  • How big is the storm in cloud software? Salesforce, Zoom and Snowflake are about to tell you

    Is a cloud recession forming on the horizon? Markets could soon find out as Zoom, Salesforce and Snowflake — with many friends — report in the week ahead.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited Just Recorded A 47% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

    It's been a sad week for Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ), who've watched their investment drop 11% to...

  • 3 Exceptional Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With stock prices still down because of the current bear market and many companies increasing their dividends, yields on some of the best dividend stocks are at their most attractive levels in years. Three dividend stocks that currently stand out are American Tower (NYSE: AMT), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). All three have exceptional track records of growing their dividends, which offer attractive yields these days.

  • Suze Orman Warns You're Leaving Money on the Table if You Make This 401(k) Mistake

    A 401(k) is a great retirement account for many people. Unlike an IRA account, which is a retirement account you open with a brokerage firm of your choosing, your employer manages your 401(k) account (although you do pick the investments within it). You have contributions taken directly from your paycheck, which are made with pre-tax dollars, so a 401(k) is a very convenient way to invest for the future.