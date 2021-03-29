Goldman U-Turn on Hwang Put Bank at Nexus of Margin Call

Goldman U-Turn on Hwang Put Bank at Nexus of Margin Call
Erik Schatzker and Sridhar Natarajan
(Bloomberg) -- Bill Hwang, a former hedge fund manager who’d pleaded guilty to insider trading, was deemed such a risk by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. that as recently as late 2018 the firm refused to do business with him.

Those misgivings didn’t last.

Wall Street’s premier investment bank, lured by the tens of millions of dollars a year in commissions that a whale like Hwang paid to rival dealers, removed his name from its blacklist and allowed him to become a major client. Just as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse Group AG and others did, Goldman fueled a pipeline of billions of dollars in credit for Hwang to make highly leveraged bets on stocks such as Chinese tech giant Baidu Inc. and media conglomerate ViacomCBS Inc.

Now Hwang is at the center of one of the greatest margin calls of all time, his giant portfolio in a messy and painful liquidation, and Goldman’s reversal has thrust it right into the mayhem.

According to two people with direct knowledge of the matter, Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management was forced by its lenders to dump more than $20 billion of stocks on Friday in a series of market-roiling trades so large and hurried that investors described them as unprecedented.

Goldman even emailed clients late Friday to inform them that it had in fact been one of the banks selling. The email, a copy of which was seen by Bloomberg, detailed a total of $10.5 billion in trades. The message didn’t name Hwang or Archegos.

Goldman has since told shareholders and clients that any losses it faces from the unwinding of Archegos trades are likely to be immaterial, a person familiar with the matter said.

Representatives for Goldman, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse declined to comment. Efforts to reach Hwang and his associates at Archegos were unsuccessful.

A so-called Tiger Cub who worked for Julian Robertson at Tiger Management, Hwang set up Archegos as a family office after shutting down his own hedge fund. Traders familiar with his orders describe Hwang running a long-short strategy with exceptionally large leverage, meaning that for every dollar of his own, he’d pile on several times as much in borrowed money.

For years, as they watched Archegos send business elsewhere, senior staff in Goldman’s equities division tried to cultivate Hwang as a client. Yet every attempt to open an account for him was blocked by Goldman’s compliance department, according to people familiar involved in those discussions. The reason: Hwang’s checkered past.

In 2012, he pleaded guilty on behalf of his firm, Tiger Asia Management, to U.S. charges of wire fraud. According to the Justice Department, Tiger Asia traded on material non-public information, reaping $16 million of illicit profits in 2008 and 2009.

Back in 2018, Goldman was wrestling with the reputation damage from the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia as well as still trying to restore its name after the financial crisis.

At some point in the past two-and-a-half years, the firm changed its mind about Hwang. What exactly prompted the shift still isn’t clear. One possibility: The firm decided that, after a decade since his illegal trades, Hwang had spent enough time in the penalty box. Archegos had also become a force of its own, a family office that was bigger than many hedge funds.

Eventually, Goldman joined the ranks of Hwang’s top financiers, according to the people with direct knowledge of that relationship, enabling him to place many of the risky wagers that unraveled at breathtaking speed last week.

Goldman wasn’t alone. As those bets went haywire, Hwang’s prime brokers demanded more collateral to back his margin loans. By Friday morning, some banks had started exercising the right to declare him in default and liquidate his positions to recover their capital, according to people familiar with that situation. Others swiftly followed.

That triggered a mad dash to sell shares in huge blocks as one bank after another scrambled to avoid losses on stocks that soon would be plummeting in value. As Monday’s open approaches, Wall Street is still trying to piece together a full accounting of the trades.

  • Credit Suisse and Nomura flag giant losses from hedge fund sell-off – live updates

    Wetherspoon boss: Vaccine passports would be final straw for battered pubs Deliveroo prices float at lower end of range Credit Suisse slides after $20bn share fire sale FTSE 100 in the red Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Emmanuel Macron has lost his Covid 'bet', and his political head Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Nomura Warns of ‘Significant’ Loss From Unnamed U.S. Client

    (Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. said it may have incurred a “significant” loss arising from transactions with a U.S. client, sending its stock tumbling the most in more than nine years.The estimated amount of the claim against the client is about $2 billion based on market prices as of March 26, the Japanese brokerage said in a statement on Monday. It didn’t name the customer.Nomura is evaluating the extent of the possible loss and the impact it could have on the group’s results. The Tokyo-based firm also canceled plans to sell dollar-denominated bonds.While the Nikkei newspaper reported that the losses arose at its U.S. prime brokerage, it wasn’t immediately clear whether they were tied to the massive margin call that roiled U.S. markets on Friday. Archegos Capital Management, the family office of former Tiger Management trader Bill Hwang, was forced by its banks to sell more than $20 billion worth of shares after some positions moved against him, Bloomberg reported.Shares of Nomura fell as much as 15% on Monday morning in Tokyo, the biggest intraday decline since November 2011. The stock has climbed 29% in the past 12 months.The potential loss would blemish a bumper year for Japan’s biggest securities firm, which has benefited from a boom in trading and investment banking during the pandemic. Nomura’s profit jumped to the highest in 19 years in the nine months ended December.Nomura said the estimate of the claim against the client may change depending on unwinding of the transactions and market price fluctuations. It will continue to take steps to address the issue and make a further disclosure once the impact of the potential loss has been determined.(Updates with Nikkei report in the fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nomura, Credit Suisse warn on losses after Archegos share dump

    Nomura and Credit Suisse warned on Monday they were facing big losses after a U.S. hedge fund, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted on margin calls, putting investors on edge about who else had been caught out. Losses at Archegos Capital Management, run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, had triggered a fire sale of stocks on Friday, a source familiar with the matter said.

  • Markets brace for the Archegos test

    Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios VisualsHas the stock market gotten ahead of itself? That's the question traders are asking heading into Monday's session, in the wake of a dramatic fall-off in a handful of stocks owned by a hedge fund manager named Bill Hwang.Driving the news: Hwang was making highly leveraged multi-billion-dollar bets on companies including U.S. TV networks ViacomCBS and Discovery. When those stocks started to fall, Hwang's fund, Archegos, was forced to liquidate the positions at any price, and both companies ended up losing about half their value as a result.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: This week's trading is likely to give an indication of how many high-flying stocks have been bid up by debt-fueled speculators like Hwang. If the strength of the market reflects robust underlying demand, then ViacomCBS and Discovery are likely to bounce back up, and other stocks will be largely unaffected by the turmoil at Archegos.If stock prices are the result of a speculative bubble, however, the implosion of Archegos is exactly the kind of catalyst that could spark spectacular drops in many other stocks that have seen impressive run-ups in recent months.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Credit Suisse, Nomura Slump as Banks Tally Archegos Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG both plunged more than 14% after saying they may face “significant” losses, as some of the world’s biggest banks tally their exposure to wrong-way bets by Archegos Capital Management.Lenders to Bill Hwang’s New York-based family office are racing to contain the fallout after Archegos failed to meet margin calls last week. The forced liquidation of more than $20 billion of positions linked to the firm roiled stocks from Baidu Inc. to ViacomCBS Inc., casting a spotlight on the opaque world of leveraged trading strategies facilitated by some of Wall Street’s biggest names.While the turmoil has so far had only a limited impact on broader financial markets, banks and people familiar with the matter indicated the unwinding of Archegos-related bets may have further to go. Credit Suisse and other lenders are still in the process of exiting positions, the bank said in a statement on Monday that didn’t mention Archegos by name. Morgan Stanley was shopping a large block of ViacomCBS shares on Sunday, people familiar said.The saga has captivated much of the financial industry, swathes of which have been piling on leverage in recent years amid historically low interest rates and one of the strongest equity bull markets on record.Much about Hwang’s trades remains unclear, but market participants estimate that his assets had grown to anywhere from $5 billion to $10 billion and total positions may have topped $50 billion.A large portion of the leverage was provided by the banks through swaps, according to people with direct knowledge of the deals. That meant that Archegos didn’t have to disclose its holdings in regulatory filings, since the positions were on the banks’ balance sheets.Nomura, whose shares tumbled by a record 16% in Tokyo on Monday, said in a statement that the estimated amount of its claim against an unnamed U.S. client was about $2 billion. That client is Archegos, according to people familiar with the matter.Credit Suisse said that while it was premature to quantify the size of its loss, it may be “highly significant and material to our first quarter results.”Shares of the Swiss lender, which has also been embroiled in a scandal over the collapse of Lex Greensill’s trade finance empire, sank as much as 14% on Monday. Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index was little changed, while futures on the S&P 500 Index slipped 0.5% after the U.S. equity benchmark closed at an all-time high on Friday.For Credit Suisse, the blow is particularly difficult given the bank still faces considerable uncertainty regarding a possible financial hit related to Greensill and the reputational damage sustained over the past year following a spying scandal.Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who had vowed to start the year with a clean slate, is seeing the firm play a central role in a major financial blow up for the second time in weeks. At the beginning of the month, the bank roiled investors by suspending -- and then deciding to liquidate -- $10 billion of supply chain finance funds it managed with Greensill.Even before that incident, the firm had contended with a large write down on its stake in hedge fund York Capital, a hit related to a long-standing legal case into residential mortgage-backed securities and incidents of surveillance into former executives.Other European lenders are also embroiled in Archegos. Deutsche Bank has some exposure, though it hasn’t yet incurred any losses and is still managing the portfolio, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Goldman Sachs is telling shareholders and clients that any losses it faces from Archegos are likely to be immaterial, a person familiar with the matter said.The New York-based bank’s loans to Archegos were fully collateralized and Goldman was among the first to begin reducing its exposure, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The bank has exited most of its Archegos-related positions, the person added. A media representative at Goldman declined to comment.Morgan Stanley is also a prime broker to Archegos and was among the banks managing block trades that jolted markets on Friday, according to people familiar with the matter. Deutsche Bank AG and UBS Group AG also transacted with the fund. It’s unclear whether the banks face losses. Morgan Stanley, Deutsche and UBS declined to comment.(Adds Credit Suisse issues in 10th paragraph, potential Deutsche Bank impact in 13th)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Archegos-Linked Stocks, Goldman Weighed Down by Big Block Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- The stocks roiled by a series of huge block trades on Friday remained under pressure at the start of a new week as investors mulled whether there may be more to come following a massive $20 billion selling spree.ViacomCBS Inc. fell 1.3% in premarket trading and Discovery Inc. edged up 2.2%, while the American depositary receipts of Chinese companies Baidu Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group remained within 2% of Friday’s closing levels after the forced liquidation of positions linked to Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management. Those trades wiped out about $35 billion in market value on Friday. Baidu fell 5% in Hong Kong.The block trades initiated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley were triggered after Archegos failed to meet margin calls, leaving Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG facing potentially “significant” losses and sending their shares plunging. The possibility of additional trades still looms over the market, while the traditional end-of-quarter volatility may contribute to sharper swings on previously high-flying stocks.“Nobody has the transparency this is over, so buying in volume would be exposing to a potential ‘death event,’” said John Roe, head of multi-asset funds at Legal & General Investment Management. “Which is why I’d have thought additions will likely be gradual, looking for signs of stability first.”After plunging 50% last week, including a 27% drop on Friday, ViacomCBS started to find some support among analysts, even as Morgan Stanley was said to be shopping a large block of shares. Both Loop Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets upgraded their recommendations.Tencent Music announced a $1 billion share buyback Monday, after the New York-listed firm’s stock slumped 34% last week.Nomura and Credit Suisse both plunged more than 14% on Monday. Goldman dropped 3.3% in premarket trading, even after the investment bank was said to have told shareholders and clients that any losses it faces from the unwinding of trades by Archegos are likely to be immaterial.Volume SurgeTrading volume exploded last week. More than 607 million Tencent Music shares were traded, up 541% from the prior week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. More than 408 million ViacomCBS shares and about 159 million of Discovery changed hands, more than double the week before. Both ViacomCBS and Discovery fell 27% on Friday, continuing a multi-day selloff.“While the highs of these names aren’t likely to be seen for a while, they have also probably seen their lows for the near-term and can be traded long versus Friday’s lows,” said Jonathan Krinsky, chief market technician at BayCrest Partners, referring to stocks such as Tencent Music, Iqiyi Inc. and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. that fell at least 30% last week. “The overall volume in these were off the charts and records by a magnitude of three to 10 times.”Prescient WarningsFriday’s selloff came as no surprise to some who pointed to the strong surge in some of these stocks leading up to the trades. Warnings from strategists on the ferocious rally are now proving prescient.ViacomCBS and Discovery had skyrocketed threefold over the past six months before the recent selloff -- making them two of the best performers on the S&P 500 Index. Both stocks posted their steepest declines on record Friday following multiple analyst downgrades and a corporate share sale from Viacom last week. Chinese tech stocks, meanwhile, had soared to record highs last month before tumbling in recent weeks on a combination of rising interest rates and increased regulatory scrutiny in China and the U.S.“Between a number of unanswered questions about what exactly happened on Friday, a fund blowing up and crazy volumes in names from Viacom to Discovery, it’s likely that we’ll see some volatility on Monday,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “Those single-day, 30% selloffs were crazy. I would be shocked if traders just said ‘Let’s move on.’“For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Large block trades that caused selling raises questions about cause

    A number of large block trades on Friday which investors said caused big drops in the stocks of a clutch of companies has raised speculation about what was behind them, with Goldman Sachs said to be a bank involved in the sales. Shares in ViacomCBS and Discovery tumbled around 27% each on Friday, while U.S.-listed shares of China based Baidu and Tencent Music plunged during the week, dropping as much as 33.5% and 48.5%, respectively, from Tuesday's closing levels. A source familiar with the matter said on Saturday that Goldman Sachs Group Inc was involved in the large block trades.

  • Credit Suisse warns of 'significant' losses from exiting hedge fund positions

    Credit Suisse's first quarter results could suffer a material impact after the bank started exiting positions after a U.S.-based hedge fund defaulted on margin calls it made, the bank said on Monday. "While at this time it is premature to quantify the exact size of the loss resulting from this exit, it could be highly significant and material to our first quarter results," the bank said. Switzerland's second biggest lender said the un-named hedge fund defaulted on margin calls made last week by Credit Suisse and other banks.

  • Goldman Sold $10.5 Billion of Stocks in Block-Trade Spree

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. liquidated $10.5 billion worth of stocks in block trades on Friday, part of an extraordinary spree of selling that erased $35 billion from the values of bellwether stocks ranging from Chinese technology giants to U.S. media conglomerates.The Wall Street bank sold $6.6 billion worth of shares of Baidu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. before the market opened in the U.S, according to an email to clients seen by Bloomberg News.That move was followed by the sale of $3.9 billion of shares in ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc., Farfetch Ltd., iQiyi Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc., the email said.More of the unregistered stock offerings were said to be managed by Morgan Stanley, according to people familiar with the matter, on behalf of one or more undisclosed shareholders. Some of the trades exceeded $1 billion in individual companies, calculations based on Bloomberg data show.Wall Street is now collectively speculating on the identity of the mysterious seller or sellers. The liquidation triggered price swings for every stock involved in the high-volume transactions, rattling traders and prompting talk that a hedge fund or family office was in trouble and being forced to sell.Several major investment banks with ties to hedge fund Archegos Capital Management LLC liquidated holdings, contributing to the slump in share prices of ViacomCBS and Discovery, IPO Edge reported, citing people it didn’t identify. CNBC reported forced sales by Archegos were probably related to margin calls on heavily leveraged positions. Archegos is controlled by former Julian Robertson protege and Tiger Management analyst Bill Hwang.Maeve DuVally, a Goldman Sachs spokeswoman, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. A person reached at Archegos’s New York office on Friday declined to comment. An email sent to Hwang seeking comment wasn’t returned.Price SwingsIn block trades, large volumes of securities are privately negotiated between parties, usually outside of open market.Friday’s selloff dragged companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and NetEase Inc. lower. The peers later recovered after traders said word of the offerings lessened fears that a broader trade was unfolding throughout the sector.That late rebound pushed up an index of companies engaged in internet-related businesses in China and the U.S., with the measure halting a three-day selloff while still notching a slide of about 6.5% for the week.Chinese stocks have been under pressure after a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges. In addition to that, Bloomberg News reported that China’s government has proposed forming a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect.Read more: ViacomCBS, Discovery Plunge on New Downgrade, Block Trades(Updates with the search for the mysterious seller in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock-market traders fixated on what ‘unprecedented’ Discovery, ViacomCBS selloff means for Wall Street

    Despite the upbeat note that the final full week in March delivered, strategists and market participants are concerned about a major block trade in the final minutes of Friday trading.

  • My Top Energy Stock for Retirees

    If you are retired and like dividends, then you'll love this North American energy giant. And it's already getting ready for a cleaner future.

  • Hedge fund blowup sends shockwaves through Wall Street and the City

    Archegos Capital, a little-known New York hedge fund, triggered a huge sell-off on Wall Street after failing to meet a margin call. Credit Suisse and Nomura are now facing huge losses.

  • Study: The typical investment adviser can't beat the S&P 500

    New data shows most fund managers lost out to the S&P 500 for an 11th straight year.

  • Credit Suisse Joins Nomura Warning of Hit From Hedge Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said it may face a significant loss in the first quarter related to an unnamed U.S. hedge fund client defaulting on margin calls, the latest blow to the Swiss lender after a string of recent hits.The Zurich-based bank said that while it is too early to quantify the exact size of the loss, “it could be highly significant and material to our first quarter results,” according to a statement Monday. Credit Suisse said it and other banks are exiting positions related to the client.Earlier, Japanese lender Nomura Holdings Inc. also warned of a “significant” potential loss from an unnamed U.S. client. That’s related to the unwinding of trades by Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, according to people familiar with the matter.Hwang’s New York-based firm is at the center of a margin call that led to the forced liquidation of more than $20 billion in shares on Friday, according to people familiar with the transactions. Among the sales were shares of ViacomCBS Inc., GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. and Discovery Inc.The family office founded by Hwang, a former Tiger Management trader, was one of Nomura’s prime brokerage clients, one of the people said, without providing further details. They asked not to be identified discussing private information. Other prime brokers include Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., one of the people said.“A significant US-based hedge fund defaulted on margin calls made last week by Credit Suisse and certain other banks,” Credit Suisse said. “Following the failure of the fund to meet these margin commitments, Credit Suisse and a number of other banks are in the process of exiting these positions.”The potential loss is the latest blow to the Swiss bank, already reeling from the Greensill scandal and the write-down on a hedge fund stake and other hits in 2020.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nomura flags $2 billion loss, cancels bond issue; shares plummet

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Nomura Holdings Inc on Monday flagged a possible $2 billion loss at a U.S. subsidiary, prompting Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank to shelve a hefty bond issuance and sending its stock tumbling by the most in over a decade. Nomura's stock was greeted by a deluge of sell orders at market open, pushing its price down as much 16% in early trade. The trades were linked to sales of holdings by Archegos Capital Management, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

  • Efforts to refloat massive ship blocking Suez Canal expected to resume

    Dredgers have dug out tons of sand in an effort to move the “Ever Given” vessel.

  • 9 Space SPACs For Investors To Consider Ahead Of Ark Space ETF

    The potential for growth in the space market has been drawing attention from investors. And the space sector could get more attention over the next couple weeks with the Ark Funds space ETF set to launch as early as this coming Monday. Here is a look at the space-related SPACs that could be added to the fund and also could be investment opportunities for investors looking for exposure to the sector: Virgin Galactic: Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) are down from 2021 highs of $62.80. The company, which plans on taking tourists to space has had several setbacks including ending recent test flights earlier than expected. Virgin Galactic is set to unveil its SpaceShip Three fleet vehicle on March 30 according to the timeline announced in its February conference call. The company has collected deposits from 600 customers who paid $250,000 each to board a future flight to space with Virgin Galactic. Momentus: Going public with the SPAC Stable Road Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SRAC), Momentus is a space company that could attract the interest of Cathie Wood and Ark Funds. The company has been called the “FedEx of Space” by Barron’s and is often referred to as a “zero gravity logistics player.” The company has a deal in place with SpaceX and plans to launch satellites as a service in the future. The company forecasts annual revenue to hit $1 billion by 2024. AST: Billed as the "5G from space" company, AST is a unique offering for investors in both the space and telecommunications sector. The company, which is merging with New Providence Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: NPA), counts Vodafone Group (NASDAQ: VOD) as a customer and investor. AST has plans to launch 20 satellites in equatorial regions targeting 1.6 billion people first. The second phase is to launch 168 global satellites for the European and North American markets. The company is several years away from having significant revenue. AST calls for hitting 9 million subscribers in the year 2023 and 373 million by the year 2027. Astra: Founded by former NASA Chief Technology Officer Chris Kemp, Astra is one of only a handful of companies that have successfully made it to space. The company plans on delivering customer payloads this summer and begin monthly launches by the end of 2021. Astra, merging with Holicity (NASDAQ: HOL), can mass produce a portable launch system to launch from anywhere in the world within 24 hours. The company said it has an affordable path to space for government and commercial customers. Deals are in place with NASA and five government customers. Astra has over 50 launches in its backlog and a pipeline of over $1.2 billion in deals. Rocket Lab: Rocket Lab, merging with Vector Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: VACQ), is the second most frequently used U.S. orbital rocket company, trailing only SpaceX. The company has completed 19 launches to space, with its first successful launch coming in 2018. The company has deployed over 100 satellites for government and private companies. Rocket Lab has missions booked for trips to the Moon in 2021, Mars in 2024 and Venus in 2023. The company has a pipeline of $2.2 billion in deals, including $1.2 billion for launch-related revenue. The backlog represents 90% of fiscal 2021 projected revenue. Related Link: 10 SPACs Owned By Cathie Woods, Ark Funds Spire Global: Space-based data and analytics company Spire Global is going public via SPAC merger with NavSight Holdings Inc (NYSE: NSH), valuing the company at $1.6 billion. The company has a constellation of over 100 satellites and is seeking to pioneer the space-as-a-service business model. The company serves over 150 customers and processes five terabytes of data per day. The company offers fast, scalable and reliable access to space at a fraction of the cost and time. Revenue for the company is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 100% from fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2025. BlackSky: Satellite company BlackSky is going public with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SFTW). The company uses artificial intelligence and machine learning on its satellites for Earth observation. The company’s proprietary technology stack includes a constellation of high-resolution small satellites that monitor global events and activities. The company aims to set up a constellation of 30 high resolution multi-spectral satellites capable of monitoring locations on Earth every 30 minutes. BlackSky also announced a multi-launch agreement with Rocket Lab for nine additional satellites across five missions this year. Velo3D: A SPAC backed by Barry Sternlicht and Serena Williams is bringing 3D metal printer company Velo3D public. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPFR) agreed to a $1.6 billion merger with the company. Velo3D counts SpaceX as an investor and customer. The 3D printing company helps create engines and other components for SpaceX rockets. The company sells its printers using two methods: Companies can buy the custom 3D printers and license the design software, or they can pay for the printers and software in a single bundled service. Redwire Space: Space infrastructure company Redwire Space announced a $615 million merger with Genesis Park Acquisition Corp (NYSE: GNPK). Redwire Space offers business in on-orbit servicing, low earth orbit commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, space domain awareness and advanced sensors and components. The company has commercial and national security customers, with a contracted backlog of $150 million. Redwire Space sees revenue growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 72% from 2021 to 2025. Disclosure: Author is long shares SPCE, HOL, SPFR, SRAC. Photo by NASA on Unsplash. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga10 SPACs Owned By Cathie Wood's Ark Funds© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Fourth stimulus check: Will Biden and Congress give you another payment?

    An economist says it's "possible," and lawmakers urge Biden to support the idea.

  • What to watch: Credit Suisse plummets, Entain knocked, FTSE falls despite easing of England restrictions

    A daily overview of the top business, market, and economic stories you should be watching today in the UK, Europe, and around the world.

  • These 6 Dividend Stocks Pay $82 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    If you're looking for ways to outperform the stock market over the long run, consider buying dividend stocks. According to an analysis from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, dividend stocks have historically run circles around their non-dividend-paying counterparts. Between 1972 and 2012, publicly traded companies that initiated and grew their payout averaged an annual return of 9.5%.