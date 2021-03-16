Goldman veteran buys Jeffrey Epstein's NYC mansion for $51 million - Business Insider

Goldman Sachs veteran trader Michael Daffey is seen in this undated handout photo, in London
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc veteran Michael Daffey has bought convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan mansion for $51 million, according to a Business Insider report on Tuesday.

The former banker paid cash for the mansion, the report said, adding the proceeds from the purchase will go to a compensation fund meant for late Epstein's victims. https://bit.ly/3eLmuCO

The 28,000 square foot property, consisting of seven floors was listed for sale in July for $88 million, the report said.

Representatives of Daffey did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the matter.

Daffey's purchase comes after he made major gains from an investment in bitcoin, Insider reported, citing people familiar with the former banker's investment activity.

Daffey, who has spent nearly 28 years at Goldman, was chairman of its global markets division until his retirement in March.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Recommended Stories

  • Taylor Swift becomes the 1st woman in Grammys history to win album of the year 3 times

    The 31-year-old singer-songwriter won the top prize on Sunday for "Folklore," her eighth studio album. She previously won for "Fearless" and "1989."

  • Coca-Cola and Home Depot oppose voting restrictions in their home state Georgia

    Civil rights organisations say the legislation will possibly curb turnout from Democratic Black voters

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's brother says she is 'patsy' being used by US government as scapegoat after Epstein's suicide

    Ghislaine Maxwell's brother says she is a patsy for Jeffrey Epstein and that she is being used by the US government as a scapegoat. Ian Maxwell made the comments during an appearance on Good Morning America and in an interview with the Times of London. "She's a patsy for Jeffrey Epstein who they lost on their watch and they are taking it out on my sister and dammit, that's wrong," he said.

  • Takeda grants J&J German production capacity for COVID-19 shot

    IDT said it will fill and package the COVID-19 shot, which was approved by the European Union's drug regulator last week, for a period of three months after which it will resume making Japan-based drugmaker Takeda's dengue vaccine candidate. "I am grateful to our long-standing customer Takeda for its flexibility, which enables us to provide the world with much-needed COVID-19 vaccines," said IDT Biologika Chief Executive Juergen Betzing.

  • Virtu Financial (VIRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Virtu Financial (VIRT) closed at $30.22, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day.

  • Knicks have interest in trading for and potentially extending Andre Drummond: report

    Andre Drummond has not played for the Cavaliers since Feb. 12 as Cleveland pursues a trade.

  • SC lawmakers add LGBTQ protections to hate crime bill, send it to House floor

    Republican lawmakers said last week the bill could not pass the House in time if it had specific protections for sexual orientation. This week, they reversed course.

  • Grammys 2021: Harry Styles opens show with 'Watermelon Sugar'

    Harry Styles opens the 2021 Grammy Awards with "Watermelon Sugar." Courtesy: CBS/Recording Academy

  • Michelle Obama comments on fallout from Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview: 'I just hope there is forgiveness'

    Michelle Obama said that there was nothing more important than family and that she hoped Meghan and Harry and the royal family could find "resolve."

  • Data: McDonald's foray into chicken sandwich wars leads to foot traffic boost

    Last month, McDonald's debut of chicken sandwich gave it a traffic boost across McDonald's locations nationwide, according to new data.

  • Micron to put Utah chip factory up for sale as it shifts strategy

    Micron Technology Inc on Tuesday said it will put a chip factory in Lehi, Utah up for sale as it quits making a type of memory chip it jointly developed with Intel Corp nearly a decade ago. Lehi is Idaho-based Micron's only factory making what it calls 3D Xpoint memory, a form of memory chip that aimed to find a price-to-performance sweet spot between the two dominant forms of memory chip: DRAM, which is fast but pricey, and NAND, which is slower but cheaper. The factory will be sold in a transaction expected to close by the end of this year, company officials told Reuters.

  • French health ministry warns of new coronavirus variant that may be able to evade PCR tests

    Researchers at the Institut Pasteur are investigating whether a newly-identified coronavirus variant in the Brittany region of France may be more difficult for standard PCR tests to detect, the French health ministry said Tuesday. The variant was reportedly first detected in a cluster of eight cases at a hospital in Lannion. Despite the patients displaying conventional COVID-19 symptoms, PCR tests were reportedly not able to pick up the presence of the virus. Reports The Local, Brittany has maintained one of France's lower infection rates, but the recent discovery has raised concerns that some cases were missed. Of course, it's certainly possible the errors could have been related to the tests themselves, rather than any genetic modifications to the virus. The good news is that the ministry said the variant does not appear to be more transmissible or cause more severe cases of COVID-19, though at this stage, assumptions, including any about detectability, are likely unwise. Read more at France24 and The Local. More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsTrump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than InsleeThe GOP's anti-woke cul-de-sac

  • Pope Francis says Catholic priests can't bless same-sex unions because God 'cannot bless sin'

    The note from the Catholic Church comes months after the Vatican partially walked back statements from Pope Francis supporting civil union laws.

  • Grammys 2021: Lionel Richie sings 'Lady' during Kenny Rogers in memoriam

    Lionel Richie performs "Lady" during the Kenny Rogers tribute during the Grammys 2021 in memoriam. Courtesy: CBS/Recording Academy

  • Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift performs 'Willow'

    Taylor Swift performs her single "Willow" at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Courtesy: CBS/Recording Academy

  • Trudeau stands by AstraZeneca vaccine as ‘safe and effective’

    Several countries, including Germany and France, have suspended use of AstraZeneca shots over blood clot fears

  • At least eight killed in head-on collision during police chase, Texas officials say

    Eight people were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

  • Trump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than Inslee

    Former President Donald Trump's personal policy toward governors during the COVID-19 pandemic was no secret. He wanted to work with them, he said, as long as they showed him some appreciation. "It's a two-way street, they have to treat us well also," he said during a Fox News interview in March 2020. Now, an anecdote from ABC News' Jonathan Karl's upcoming book Front Row at The Trump Show, sheds even more light on how Trump made crucial, potentially life-or-death decisions based on whether he felt he was getting enough compliments. Karl reports that upon learning a Navy hospital ship was heading to Seattle last March, Trump decided to redirect it to Los Angeles, solely because he liked the things California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) had been saying about him. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), on the other hand, did not have a big fan in Trump. "Don't you think we should send it to California?" Trump reportedly asked. "Gavin has been saying the nicest things about me." Trump reportedly said he considered Inslee a "showboater" and a "real jerk," which apparently meant, in the former president's mind, that Washingtonians were less deserving of extra hospital beds. “Molly! Get Gavin on the phone!” As I describe in the new paperback edition of “Front Row at the Trump Show” Trump gets Gavin Newsom on speakerphone and asks him if he should send the ship to Los Angeles, saying, “You’ve been saying the nicest things about me.” https://t.co/nM8MtTJ63E — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsThe GOP's anti-woke cul-de-sacBernie Sanders says he probably won't join Biden's relief bill victory tour

  • Man suspected of killing 4 in fight over stimulus check

    An Indianapolis man suspected of killing three adults and a child told police he fatally shot the four victims after he and his girlfriend argued because he wanted a share of her federal COVID-19 relief money, according to a court document and one of the girlfriend's relatives. Malik Halfacre, 25, was being held Tuesday at the Marion County Jail on four preliminary counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder and robbery. Halfacre's girlfriend was critically wounded.

  • Basketball player who called Jeremy Lin ‘coronavirus’ identified

    The basketball player who called Jeremy Lin "coronavirus" has been identified, according to the NBA G League.