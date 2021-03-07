Goldplat (LON:GDP) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively
If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Goldplat's (LON:GDP) look very promising so lets take a look.
Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)
If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Goldplat is:
Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)
0.30 = UK£5.7m ÷ (UK£33m - UK£14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).
Therefore, Goldplat has an ROCE of 30%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.
While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Goldplat's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.
What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us
Goldplat's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 1,421% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.
On a side note, Goldplat's current liabilities are still rather high at 43% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.
In Conclusion...
In summary, we're delighted to see that Goldplat has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 32% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.
One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Goldplat and understanding it should be part of your investment process.
