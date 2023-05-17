Gold's Gym patron in Cheyenne tackles man arrested in attempted robbery

May 16—CHEYENNE — A Gold's Gym patron tackled and subdued a local man Friday before he was arrested for allegedly trying to steal a vehicle and rob the establishment.

Brandon B. Creel, 37, of 505 Williams St. was taken into custody and charged with two counts of felony robbery (threat of injury), misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and misdemeanor simple assault for attempting to cause bodily injury. Between all three charges, he faces up to 11 years in prison and $11,750 in fines if convicted.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday in Laramie County Circuit Court.

Creel was caught after Cheyenne Police Department officers were dispatched to Gold's Gym for a carjacking in progress, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in circuit court. A dispatcher made CPD Officer Reece Federer aware that the defendant didn't steal the vehicle but had gone into the gym and was actively fighting with patrons.

The vehicle was owned by Christopher Salmon, who told the officer he had parked his Toyota Tundra in the parking lot of 1616 E. Pershing Blvd. and was allegedly pulled out of the truck by Creel. He said the defendant got into the driver's seat and attempted to put the truck in drive, and couldn't because the keys weren't in the ignition.

"Salmon stated that Creel got out of the truck, looked at him and stated, 'You have 20 seconds," and proceeded to run into the lobby of 1616 E. Pershing Blvd.," stated the affidavit.

Creel allegedly ran into the lobby after and approached Gold's Gym employee Adam Thiede at the front desk. He yelled at Thiede to open the cash drawer and said he had a bomb, and then was observed walking away from the front desk to interact with another patron.

Matthew Whittington was standing in the lobby and described the interaction with Creel to an officer.

"Officer Rodgers contacted Whittington, who stated Creel approached him and began attempting to punch Whittington in the face twice," according to Federer's statement. "Whittington stated he was able to tackle Creel, and Whittington stated he was able to place Creel in a neck restraint. Whittington stated he held Creel down and waited for officers to arrive."

Federer arrived and witnessed Whittington and other patrons holding the defendant down by the front desk. He and three other officers attempted to place Creel in handcuffs, but he kicked Federer and resisted arrest. Creel was eventually placed into handcuffs and taken into custody.

According to previous reports, Creel was arrested for aggravated and domestic assault charges at the end of April after barricading himself with a gun inside a bedroom in his house. The Laramie County Sheriff's Office was called to his home for a suicidal subject, and Creel was physically fighting with a family member.

He was taken into custody, and officials said there was no one seriously injured during the incident.

His preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 11 in Laramie County Circuit Court, just one day before he was arrested for the attempted robbery.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.