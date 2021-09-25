Is Goldsource Mines (CVE:GXS) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Goldsource Mines (CVE:GXS) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

View our latest analysis for Goldsource Mines

When Might Goldsource Mines Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Goldsource Mines last reported its balance sheet in June 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth CA$14m. In the last year, its cash burn was CA$7.4m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 22 months from June 2021. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Is Goldsource Mines' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Goldsource Mines isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 15%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. Goldsource Mines makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

Can Goldsource Mines Raise More Cash Easily?

While Goldsource Mines does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Goldsource Mines' cash burn of CA$7.4m is about 18% of its CA$42m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About Goldsource Mines' Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Goldsource Mines' cash runway was relatively promising. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. On another note, Goldsource Mines has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Of course Goldsource Mines may not be the best stock to buy.

