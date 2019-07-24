Is Goldstar Power Limited's (NSE:GOLDSTAR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Goldstar Power Limited's (NSE:GOLDSTAR) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Goldstar Power's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 28.3. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.5%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Goldstar Power:

P/E of 28.3 = ₹26.6 ÷ ₹0.94 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Goldstar Power's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Goldstar Power has a higher P/E than the average (12.9) P/E for companies in the electrical industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Goldstar Power shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Goldstar Power's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 197% last year. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 20% is also impressive. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Goldstar Power's Balance Sheet

Goldstar Power has net debt equal to 27% of its market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On Goldstar Power's P/E Ratio

Goldstar Power's P/E is 28.3 which is above average (14.3) in its market. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is superb. So on this analysis a high P/E ratio seems reasonable.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.'