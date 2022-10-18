Goleta man arrested for alleged death threats against Conejo Valley Unified superintendent

A Goleta man was taken into custody Saturday for allegedly calling in a threat to “put a bullet” through the skull of Conejo Valley Unified Superintendent Mark McLaughlin, authorities said.

Thousand Oaks police arrested Randell Graham, 45, at his home in Santa Barbara County on suspicion of making felony criminal threats, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which contracts police services with the city.

Graham has not been charged, according to records in Ventura County Superior Court. He was released from custody Monday morning and is due in court Oct. 31.

Deputies arrested him after they said they identified him as the caller who left two voicemails Friday at the district office with death threats against the Thousand Oaks school chief, the sheriff's office said Monday. General threats were also made against district office staff.

McLaughlin said Monday the district office has increased security since the threats came in. He also said the district office has upgraded its safety protocol to be as safe as the district’s schools, which control access to campus.

“Our focus is making sure employees at district offices are safe,” he said.

The superintendent said he believes the threats are connected to unconfirmed claims by a parent during the Sept. 20 school board meeting that her daughter witnessed a fellow student masturbate in class.

McLaughlin said no one else from the class has corroborated that claim, but the incident has been published on right-leaning websites, which accused him of defending the incident as normal. The superintendent said he is seeking legal action.

Tensions in CVUSD have reached a fever pitch in recent months as conservative activists have protested at board meetings about the district’s handling of transgender issues in the classroom. The district was previously embroiled in controversy over literature with mature content and state-mandated sex education updates, but McLaughlin said what sets this incident apart is the introduction of outside groups.

Recently, local parent organizers have recruited national activists to speak at board meetings. Those protests have become commentary within national conservative media.

Over the summer, Conejo Valley Unified was added to a “watchlist” of “radical” school boards compiled by Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit whose faith-based organizing is co-led by Newbury Park pastor Rob McCoy. The listing includes the district office phone number along with public contact information for the five board trustees.

“The discourse in our district has always been there but that discourse has stayed within our community," McLaughlin said. "We have now seen that discourse move beyond our community and outside groups being brought in to deal with our school district and community discourse."

McLaughlin played a recording of one of the threats.

“Hey, hey, Mark, congratulations. You officially have a hit on you," the message says. "You’ve been marked. I would not get caught walking in public. I wouldn’t get caught going to work."

"We're going to put a bullet through your skull," the caller says, ending with a series of name calling and profanities.

Sgt. Dillan Alvarez said little surprises him as a police officer, but he didn’t expect threats of this nature to be made against a school official.

“We take that seriously,” he said. “With that person being arrested, it doesn’t mean we’re going to ease up. We’re going to continue to take all threats seriously and continue to do everything we can to protect the school district, students and staff.”

The sheriff's office said it has three full-time officers assigned to Conejo Valley Unified.

McLaughlin said the controversy is a distraction from the work of the district.

“We are an award-winning district with great academic and activities and this is taking away from that,” he said.

Dawn Megli is an investigative and watchdog reporter for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at dawn.megli@vcstar.com or @ReporterDawn. This story was made possible by a grant from the Ventura County Community Foundation's Fund to Support Local Journalism.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Man arrested for alleged death threats against CVUSD superintendent