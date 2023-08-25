Golf cart crash victim remembered by friends, family
The family and friends of Austin Short gathered in a park in Richmond Thursday to remember what he meant to them. LEX 18's Rachel Richardson reports.
The family and friends of Austin Short gathered in a park in Richmond Thursday to remember what he meant to them. LEX 18's Rachel Richardson reports.
Lex, an AI-powered writing tool, today said it has raised a $2.75 million seed round led by True Ventures. The company has been spun out of Every, which Lex's CEO Nathan Baschez helped start. Baschez described Lex as a "modern writing platform," emphasizing that 'modern' in this case means inclusive of AI.
The new Living Vehicle HD24 travel trailer is a smaller, lighter alternative to the HD30 that nonetheless offers a long list of features.
See photos of when Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, Martin Sheen, Will Smith and other big stars played parent to their kid on-screen.
Ohtani’s free agency will now have complications. That won’t stop a horde of eager suitors from offering hundreds of millions of dollars, but it might change the shape of the eventual deal.
The member of Lapsus$, a group of hackers, was out on bail at the time.
Our long-term wrap-up of a year spent in the 2022 BMW 330e xDrive sedan.
In a paper published in Science, a team of researchers described observing large numbers of jets coming out of a dark region of the sun called a "coronal hole" in the images taken by the Solar Orbiter.
Rubiales is already facing a FIFA investigation for his actions.
The biggest news stories this morning: The web version of Threads is finally here, PlayStation is buying premium headphone brand Audeze, Trump's first post since X reinstated him is his mug shot.
Childcare expenses are rising faster than prices overall, squeezing family budgets and highlighting an affordability crunch.
Choose from a huge range of pretty and classic color options.
Miley Cyrus opens up about her feud with Sinéad O'Connor, dedicates a song to the late singer during TV special.
Why is everyone on TikTok wearing this vintage-style sweatshirt covered in pickle jars?
Former President Donald Trump is back on Twitter (now X) more than two years after he was banned from the platform in the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol riot.
Ohtani will continue to hit with a torn UCL.
Top picks from Arlo, Eufy, Ring and more, all designed to keep an eye on your doorstep.
Reddit is launching the “Mod Helper Program” to reward moderators who offer helpful advice to other moderators, along with an updated moderator help center. The announcement comes amid growing discontent among the site’s moderators, many of whom relied on third-party apps that have since been shut down because of Reddit’s API pricing. Moderators have asked Reddit to improve the official app’s moderation tools, which are lacking compared to those offered by now-defunct third-party apps.
"I hopped off the plane at LAX with a dream and my cardigan." The post What’s ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’s’ trending ‘Party in the U.S.A.’ dance all about? appeared first on In The Know.
The Bucks star is eligible for an extension in a few weeks. He said he won't sign until next summer.
Commissioners of the two leagues will deliver expansion presentations in the coming days to officials from Washington State and Oregon State, sources tell Yahoo Sports.