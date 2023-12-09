Golf cart driver dies after suffering medical emergency, ejecting into nearby pond
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 74-year-old man is dead after he suffered a medical emergency while driving his golf cart Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Around 11:01 a.m., the Brooksville man was traveling westbound on a gold cart access path near Meetinghouse Lane when he had a medical episode.
According to FHP, he drove off the path, struck a tree, and was ejected into a nearby pond.
The man died at the scene.
No other details were provided.
