Golf cart sales surge as US families find unlikely alternative to second cars

Americans are driving themselves around in golf carts in small towns, university campuses and residential communities - ALAMY

Golf carts are becoming the second car of choice for families across the US, with the market anticipated to surge to more than $2 billion (£1.57 billion) within the next few years.

In retirement villages, residential communities, university campuses and small towns, it is becoming commonplace to see people driving themselves around in golf carts.

They’ve become so popular that Babcock Ranch in Florida, America’s first completely solar-powered town, has even enshrined golf carts into its design: Some of the houses have a second smaller garage, designed to fit a golf cart.

And Peachtree City in Georgia has around 10,000 golf buggies roaming the streets – nearly one for every household.

The rules in Peachtree are permissive, allowing anyone over 16 to get behind the wheel, even if they don’t have a driving licence, and with no insurance requirement.

But laws governing the use of carts vary from town to town and some places are rushing to introduce new laws to impose some order on the growing market.

In many places, the speed limit for the carts is 25mph and they cannot be used on roads with a limit of more than 35mph.

Yet in The Villages, an over-55 “active golf cart community” 90 minutes north of Orlando, the minimum driving age is just 14.

The light regulation hasn’t come without problems, though. The local police chief reported 45 golf cart crashes in just three months over the summer and 22 drivers were ticketed for driving offences including breaking the local 20mph speed limit and running red lights.

New carts normally cost between $12,000 (£9,400) to $16,000 (£12,600). To be “street legal” they must also have headlights, a windshield, space for a licence plate and lights.

Options for customisation are considerable, from bespoke tyres to expensive sound systems.

“Inexpensive to insure and maintain”

Rick Dolliver, 55, a lobsterman and restaurant owner in Ogunquit, Maine is already on his second golf cart.

“I bought the first four or five years ago for $3,500 (£2,700) and the second for $5,000 (£3,900) to $6,000 (£4,700) and that was cheap,” he told the Telegraph.

“There is no gas station in town, so to be able to plug it in is cheap and convenient. I can use it to go down to the cove with my son and our lobster stuff in the back.

“It’s inexpensive to insure and maintain. But if the batteries go bad, then it costs.”

There are downsides. The carts have to be registered as low-speed vehicles, which cannot go faster than 25mph.

So even travelling on a main road, with a slightly higher speed limit can pose problems. “You have to deal with people driving right up your ass.”

The National Road Safety Foundation has some misgivings about their growing popularity as a conventional vehicle.

“They need to adhere to the rules of the road, just because they are smaller, they can’t go wherever they want,” a spokesman said.

“There should be safety features and I wouldn’t want to see them on a highway.

“I see some areas such as local roads where maybe they could work,” he added.