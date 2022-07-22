Golf cart stolen in Armstrong county, state police investigating

Pennsylvania state police are investigating the theft of a golf cart in Armstrong County.

Troopers believe the vehicle was stolen between 12:40 a.m. on July 13 and noon on July 14. The cart was taken on state Route 4017 in Washington Township.

State police shared a photo of the 2012 Club Cart. They describe it as red and silver with a chrome brush guard. The vehicle also has oversized wheels and tires.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-543-2011.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

