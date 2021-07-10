Golf course murder suspect had history of run ins with law enforcement

Jul. 10—A five-day search came to an end Thursday when law enforcement arrested Bryan Anthony Rhoden, 23, who, they believe, is responsible for the deaths of three people whose bodies were found on a Kennesaw golf course Saturday.

Rhoden was charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping, Cobb Police Chief Tim Cox told reporters at a Thursday evening news conference. Police believe Rhoden to be the "lone shooter."

Rhoden's Cobb County arrest warrant, unveiled Friday, includes new details, accusing Rhoden of binding with tape the hands, legs and mouths of victims Paul Pierson, 76, of Kansas, and Henry Valdez, 46, of California.

Pierson and Valdez were found dead in the bed of a pickup truck that was left at the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club golf course. The truck was registered to Pierson.

Golf pro and Pinetree's director of golf Gene Siller, 46, went to investigate the truck on the course Saturday and was fatally shot by Rhoden, police say.

It remains unclear what chain of events led to the truck being driven onto the course, and what relationship Valdez and Pierson may have to the suspect.

Rhoden's first appearance in Cobb County Magistrate Court was scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday. Visit mdjonline.com for coverage.

Details have now emerged that Rhoden was in custody and released before police charged him with the killings. Just hours after the shooting, Rhoden was arrested on separate charges in Chamblee.

Saturday arrest

According to DeKalb County Jail records, Rhoden was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence and several related violations. He was released Tuesday night after bonding out.

Rhoden was pulled over by Chamblee police around 11:30 p.m. Saturday because his taillights were not working, according to a DeKalb County arrest warrant.

The officer then determined the tag on the vehicle was not registered to the vehicle and the vehicle had no valid insurance. Police also found two ID's in a book bag with "different names and information but with the same picture."

The officer also smelled "a strong odor of alcohol" coming from Rhoden. Police conducted a field sobriety test, which Rhoden failed, according to the warrant, although Rhoden was breathalyzed and blew less than the legal limit.

When asked at the Thursday press conference whether he was aware Rhoden had been arrested for a DUI Saturday, Chief Cox said he had "been told that he had a previous arrest" but declined to say whether the department knew at the time that their suspect was in custody.

Friday evening, Chamblee police said that Rhoden "was still unknown to law enforcement as the shooter" when he was charged with DUI.

Chamblee police also provided new details by saying the initial DUI arrest had incidentally led to Rhoden's murder arrest being uneventful. Police had confiscated an undisclosed "large sum of money" from Rhoden when charging him with DUI. Rhoden wanted it back, and ended up walking into a trap.

"The suspect contacted the Chamblee Police Department to retrieve the money," Chamblee police said Friday. Upon arriving at the police department to retrieve the money, he "was taken into police custody without incident."

Cox wouldn't answer questions Thursday about what led to Valdez and Pierson being killed, and why they were taken to the golf course, saying the case was still under investigation.

Who is Bryan Rhoden?

Rhoden is also an aspiring rapper performing under the name B. Rod, his manager confirmed to the MDJ. His address listed in jail records is located at a Midtown, Atlanta high-rise on Peachtree Street. Social media posts from Rhoden show him promoting his music, posing with cash and exotic cars and performing in clubs.

Rhoden has a history of prior arrests. In 2016, he was arrested for his involvement in a shooting on the campus of Georgia State University.

Rhoden met two other men in a car to sell them drugs when an argument broke out and Rhoden and one of the men shot at each other, according to news reports published in 2016.

A GSU representative did not respond to questions by press time, but a Fulton County District Attorney spokesman said the charges were never prosecuted. The incident occurred when former Fulton DA Paul Howard was in office.

"We don't know why they made that decision, and I've asked the person who deals on archive records to find the file," said Jeff DiSantis, a spokesman for Fulton DA Fani Willis.

In 2020, police seized $19,485 from Rhoden at the Atlanta airport, believing Rhoden was going to use it to buy drugs in Los Angeles, where he was traveling. A superior court judge later ordered that Rhoden had to forfeit the money.

According to prosecutors, in January 2020, Atlanta Police Department officers stopped Rhoden at the airport after receiving information from another law enforcement agency of Rhoden's suspected drug activity.

Police found $2,595 on Rhoden and another $16,890 in his bags, according to prosecutors. A police K-9 also smelled "the odor of narcotics" on the money Rhoden was carrying.

During the search, Rhoden "became irate and began swearing" at police. He then proceeded to punch an officer and elbow another as he attempted to flee, prosecutors alleged.

The Fulton County DA's Office argued in court that Rhoden was likely trying to purchase drugs on his trip because Los Angeles is "a known drug source city," Rhoden gave inconsistent statements about the money he was carrying, and because he "purchased his ticket only two days prior and had not purchased a return ticket, which is common among individuals involved in the illegal distribution of narcotics."

In May 2020, Rhoden was arrested for drug possession by the Atlanta Police Department. After pulling Rhoden over for using his cell phone while driving, police found 44 marijuana cigarettes and $3,000 in his car, according to a police report for the incident.

Another Atlanta Police Department report from April of this year describes an incident where Rhoden got into an argument with his Uber driver. The driver told police Rhoden pointed a gun at him, which Rhoden denied. Police did not make arrests in that case and simply asked the men to go their separate ways.

Kennesaw breathes easier

After being closed for several days, Pinetree reopened Thursday, though one club member told the MDJ the 10th hole is closed indefinitely.

At the 10th hole, a makeshift memorial has formed on the green. Flowers, golf towels, crosses, and an American flag have been left by mourners, along with golf balls inscribed with prayers and messages such as "You will be missed."

The killings shocked the quiet suburban community around Pinetree. Kennesaw residents waited with bated breath as news trickled out from law enforcement throughout the week. Even as police said the threat to the community passed days ago, social media was rife with worries over the suspect and anxious demands for more information before Rhoden's arrest. Chief Cox acknowledged there were remaining questions over the nature of the crime at his Thursday press conference.

"I realized that some members of the community felt some frustration. They felt like they had limited information. And I can respect that feeling," Cox said. "From the perspective that I'm at, I knew we had a mission to come to a successful conclusion of this and provide a form of justice to the Siller family."

Of the seven Pinetree members and nearby residents who spoke to the MDJ Friday, all but one requested their name not be published. All, however, expressed relief that an arrest had been made. Siller, they said, would be greatly missed, and hard to replace.

A fundraiser for Siller's family on Gofundme.com had raised more than $680,000 as of Friday.

"I just hope (Gene Siller's) family gets closure," said Pinetree member Charley Shields. "That's the biggest thing. He obviously was just at the wrong place at the wrong time. Two minutes would've made a lot of difference. I just feel really sad for them. It's good to know that the golf world has come together and helped them out with the GoFundMe page, there's quite a bit of money and I'm sure it'll be even more for his kids."