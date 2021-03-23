Golf Legend Greg Norman Sells Seven Lakes Ranch in Colorado

It’s official: Golf legend Greg Norman is severing his real estate ties to the United States in an epic return to his native land. “I miss Australia,” he said in the January issue of Stellar magazine. “I miss the way it sounds.… I want to get back to Australia as soon as I can. To tell you the truth, I think about coming home every second day.” Norman most recently sold off his iconic Colorado ranch, a sprawling 11,900-acre property named Seven Lakes Ranch, for $40 million, a substantial bump up from the $9.5 million he paid for it in 2004. (According to the New York Post, Norman previously listed the home for $55 million in 2016 but lowered the asking price over the past few years.) The main mansion on the grounds measures 13,907 square feet and comprises eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms, all tucked into corners of the massive brick, wood, and stone structure.

The home is a haven for big-game hunters, with taxidermy and deer skull antlers mounted on walls all throughout the home—in the main high-ceilinged living room, in the formal dining room, and even in the bedrooms and bathrooms. Many of the lighting fixtures and chandeliers are also made up of antlers. In addition to the impressive main lodge, the estate also includes a number of cabins and a saloon/dance hall perfect for entertaining. A large lake and a two-mile trout-filled river also run through the grounds. Earlier this year, Norman and his wife, Kiki, sold their longtime Florida compound, which the golf great custom-built on exclusive Jupiter Island, just two weeks after listing it. The property includes eight houses—a main house, a coach house, a tennis house, a pool house, a boat house, a carriage house, and a beach house—and a 5,000-square-foot basement. It sold for $60 million. At the time, Norman told the Miami Herald that the ongoing pandemic had been a direct impetus for him and Kiki to consider a move home. “[T]his past year has made me realize how short life truly is and has caused us to reevaluate how and where we want to spend the rest of our lives,” he said. Presently, the couple are looking to buy a new home in Australia, though Norman hasn’t specified where exactly they are looking.

