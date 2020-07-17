Golf, Lies and China: Close-up photo reveals White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany's briefing binder

A snapshot of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s binder has revealed fascinating and somewhat baffling details of the inner workings of the White House press machine.

Ms McEnany, the fourth press secretary during Donald Trump's presidency, is expected to answer an array of questions from the US media daily during White House press briefings.

She is renowned for her swift and abrupt appearances at the press conferences, often concisely and aggressively deflecting challenges from members of the national press scrutinising the administration and the president.

On Thursday, Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst captured a number of intriguing photos of Ms McEnany's binder that seemingly shine an insight into every possible topic the White House is prepared to provide a rebuttal on.

The photographs show the sheer variety of subjects that Ms McEnany has pre-prepared for the briefings from tab titles such as “Absurd” to “China”.

Some of the more vague topics in the binder include, "Hate", "Lies", "Golf", "Wins", "Schedule", and "Early".

Other more self-explanatory tabs relate to the ongoing pandemic like "CDC", "Cases", "Covid" and "Reopen".

Certain tabs target individuals such as “Fauci”, in reference to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has recently endured an increasingly tense relationship with the White House, and "Flynn", likely in reference to Micheal Flynn, Mr Trump's disgraced former national security adviser.

"Mary" also seemingly refers to Mary Trump, the president’s niece who last week released a scathing book about the president and his family.

The "Goya" tab in the binder probably concerns the ongoing backlash facing the president over his, and his daughter Ivanka Trump's, recent publication of photo's supporting the food brand following calls to boycott the company after its CEO Robert Unanue publicly praised the president.

"Hatch" may also refer to the controversy surrounding the photos as some reports have claimed that Mr Trump and his daughter violated The Hatch Act by promoting Goya on social media.

In total more than 40 individual subjects could be seen in the binder, all labelled and easily accessible for whatever questions may be fired the secretary's way.

During the briefing on Thursday Ms McEnany was directed a number of questions covered under relevant folder tabs including the president’s handling of the coronavirus, testing, race relations and police brutality, and the US "tensions" with China.

"This response has been extraordinary and historic," the secretary said of the administration's testing efforts and response to the pandemic.

The US has confirmed more than 3.6 million cases of the novel coronavirus and has seen more than 138,000 deaths as of Friday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

