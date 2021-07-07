Golf pro killed at Georgia country club may have stumbled upon a crime, police say

Bailey Aldridge
·2 min read

A golf pro killed at a Georgia country club on Saturday likely walked up on an active crime, police say.

Gene Siller, 41, was found dead on the green of the golf course’s 10th hole around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Cobb County Police Department said. He was found with an “apparent gunshot wound the to head” at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw.

Police later said they found two other bodies in the bed of a white Ram 3500 pickup truck that was on the green. One was identified as Paul Pierson, who police said was the owner of the truck. The other man hasn’t been identified.

Multiple people previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the truck seemed to be stuck after driving onto the fairway and that Siller was shot when he went to see what was going on.

Now, the Cobb County Police Department says Siller “happened upon a crime in progress” involving the shooter and the two men found dead in the bed of the truck.

Police say the two other men don’t appear to have any connection to the country club.

“It does not appear (Siller) was in any way targeted, but rather was killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place,” the police department said Wednesday.

No suspect has been identified or located. But police say “current information reveals there is not an active threat to the public at large.”

Police say they are working on “active leads” in the case.

“We are aware that the public has many questions, the most pressing one being why this happened; however, it is too early in the investigation to speculate as to motive,” the police department said Wednesday. “We will provide updates once we have additional information.”

Those with information are asked to contact detectives at 770-499-4111 or at cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

Kennesaw is in northern Georgia, about 27 miles from Atlanta.

