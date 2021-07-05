Golf pro, two others found dead on country club course in Georgia, cops say

Bailey Aldridge
·2 min read

Three people were found dead on a golf course at a Georgia country club over the weekend, police say.

Officers were called to the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw around 2:30 p.m. Saturday and found 41-year-old Gene Siller, who news outlets report is a golf professional at the country club, dead on the green of the golf course’s 10th hole, the Cobb County Police Department said in a news release.

He was found with an “apparent gunshot wound to the head,” police say.

Police didn’t say what led to the shooting. But multiple people told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the alleged shooter seemingly got stuck after driving a truck onto the fairway, and when Siller went to see what was going on, he was shot.

Officers later found two bodies with “apparent gunshot wounds” in the bed of the white Ram 3500 pickup truck, which was still on the green, the police department says.

One of the men has been identified as Paul Pierson, who police say is the owner of the truck. The other man hasn’t been identified yet. Police did not say if either was connected to the country club.

Police told the AJC that, as of Monday morning, the suspect has not been identified and remains at large.

Nearby Kennesaw State University’s emergency management office tweeted an alert about the incident Saturday afternoon. The office tweeted again just before 5 p.m. that there was no “credible threat to campus.”

Police say the case remains under investigation and ask anyone with additional information to call detectives at 770-499-4111 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

The Pinetree Country Club told CNN that Siller is survived by his wife and two young children.

“Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our Member, Gene Siller,” Georgia PGA tweeted Saturday. “Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family.”

The Georgia State Golf Association tweeted it was “deeply saddened by the tragic events.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller’s family and friends,” it wrote.

Kennesaw is in northern Georgia, about 27 miles from Atlanta.

