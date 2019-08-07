Golf-Ryder Cup winner Olesen charged with sexual assault on flight

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen has been charged with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault and will appear in court on Aug. 21, Metropolitan Police have said.

The 29-year-old was arrested at London's Heathrow Airport on July 29 and subsequently released under investigation after returning from a World Golf Championships event in Memphis.

"A man has been charged in connection with an incident on an inbound flight to Heathrow Airport on Monday, 29 July," a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said in statement.

"Jacob Thorbjorn Olesen, 29, of Redcliffe Road, Kensington and Chelsea, was charged by postal requisition on Thursday, 1 August with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault.

"He is due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 21 August."

Olesen's lawyer Paul Morris had said in a statement on Monday that his client cooperated fully with the police during their investigation, but could not comment on the matter while legal proceedings were ongoing.

Olesen has five European Tour victories and made his Ryder Cup debut in Paris last year, beating American Jordan Spieth in the final-day singles. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )