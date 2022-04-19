Golfer shoots video of alligator at Stoneybrook Golf Club in Estero

The Daily Beast

Alexander Ermochenko/ReutersA hospital in Mariupol treating wounded Ukrainian soldiers and sheltering families with children was reportedly struck by a “powerful bomb” Tuesday as Russia officially declared the start of the “next phase” of its war against Ukraine.Serhiy Taruta, a Ukrainian lawmaker and the former governor of the Donetsk region, announced the blast in a statement on Facebook.“According to my information, there are about 300 people underneath the wreckage, among them children. Ther