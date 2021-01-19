Golfer Tiger Woods and his mistress Rachel Uchitel devised a scripted call to cover up their affair, new documentary reveals

Sarah Finkel
Tiger Woods
Woods' career floundered after the 2009 revelation he'd had multiple affairs. Getty/Patrick Smith

  • Part two of the HBO Max documentary "Tiger," released on January 17, reveals the lengths golfer Tiger Woods went to in order to hide his 2009 affair with Rachel Uchitel from his then-wife Elin Nordegren.

  • Woods and Uchitel scripted out a 30-minute phone call with Nordegren in order to convince her they were just friends, but they were only able to convince Nordegren for a few days before she caught on to the affair.

  • The story became one of the major scandals of the year, with Woods losing multiple lucrative sponsorship deals and permanently tarnishing his all-American image.

In part two of the HBO Max documentary, "Tiger," Rachel Uchitel revealed new information about the infamous affair that permanently damaged golfer Tiger Woods' image as an all-American athlete.

Woods was outed as a serial womanizer in 2009 after his wife Elin Nordegren caught wind of an affair between her husband and nightclub manager Rachel Uchitel.

Uchitel shared that she and Woods had arranged a phone conversation with Nordegren to convince her that rumors about the affair were untrue. Woods, at the time, was concerned that several media outlets were close to breaking the story.

Nordegren initially believed the pair.

"We had gotten away completely unscathed in what could have been a complete nightmare," Uchitel says in the documentary - but two days later, their plan fell apart.

On Thanksgiving 2009, Uchitel received a text from Woods that said: "When am I going to see you?" Woods then called her, and Uchitel responded with, "Hey babe, I thought you went to sleep."

She then realized it was actually Nordegren calling.

"I knew it was you," Nordegren said.

The events that followed became national headlines, revealing Uchitel as one of a dozen mistresses involved with Woods.

The couple divorced for an estimated $100 million, one of the highest celebrity splits of all time. Uchitel revealed in the documentary that Woods called to tell her that his lawyers would arrange a confidentiality settlement and to "get as much [money] as you can," in what Uchitel believed to be a gesture of his love for her.

In the aftermath of the divorce and cheating scandal, Woods checked into rehab for sex addiction and played a few rocky years of professional golf. He rose to the top in another brief winning streak until injuries set him back again and a 2017 DUI arrest in Palm Beach County solidified his downward spiral.

While Woods still enjoyed a revival of his career and was able to somewhat move on from the scandal, Uchitel said she hadn't experienced the same public treatment.

Rachel Uchitel
"It was like I was the only one that was responsible for Tiger's actions. My name was getting dragged through the mud," Rachel Uchitel said of the affair. HBO

"It was like I was the only one that was responsible for Tiger's actions. My name was getting dragged through the mud," she said.

Since her involvement with Woods, Uchitel revealed she's struggled to find jobs aside from reality TV show gigs. She told Us Weekly she chose to participate in the documentary to share what happened from her perspective.

"I needed to speak for me. It's one way to get the shackles off me," she said. "It's one way for me to get rid of the shame and for me to feel like I get to speak regardless of what people think."

Woods did not participate in the documentary, and his agent Mark Steinberg released a statement to Golf Digest earlier this month in which he referred to "Tiger" as "just another unauthorized and salacious outsider attempt to paint an incomplete portrait of one of the greatest athletes of all-time."

