A car thief suspect became trapped inside a porta-potty at a Wisconsin golf course. The bizarre case started when a stolen car crashed outside Milwaukee. Cops say one of the suspects ran to a golf course and jumped inside a porta-potty to hide. Fortunately, a golfer saw what was happening and tipped the porta-potty over, trapping the suspect. A police officer later rolled the porta-potty over so the suspect could get out.

