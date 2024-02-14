Golfers find it difficult to secure tee times in San Diego
The city's beautiful and affordable public golf courses like at Balboa Park and at Torrey Pines use online reservation systems.
After Aiyuk's comments, the wideout was discussed in Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch's end-of-season news conference.
North Carolina beat Syracuse by 36 in January.
Zyn has even spawned Zynfluencers on Instagram who talk up the smokeless nicotine product. Here's what you need to know about it.
Here’s what experts and science have to say about these well-known food aphrodisiacs — and whether they actually help put people in the mood.
Fans go bonkers for the flattering Gloria Vanderbilt faves: 'I will live in these.'
A 1990 Toyota Tercel EZ 3-door hatchback, the cheapest new Toyota of its day, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
There have only been six successful protests in NBA history.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend of the show Justis Mosqueda to look back on Super Bowl LVIII and discuss Charles' time in Las Vegas and at the game, how the Kansas City Chiefs game-planned to beat the San Francisco 49ers, how we should view the Chiefs dynasty and much more. Later in the show, Charles and Justis team up to answer questions from listeners on the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft (Drake Maye QB1?), the future of the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams, Jordan Love and more.
"To say that the Niners can’t win a big game would be an extremely inaccurate statement,” Shanahan said.
Intuitive Machines is looking to succeed where past ventures have failed with its inaugural lunar lander mission, which would mark the first time a private company has landed a spacecraft on the moon — ever. The mission is poised to lift off on a SpaceX rocket at 12:57 a.m. EST tomorrow from the launch company’s pad at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. Should everything go to plan, after a roughly seven-day journey the spacecraft will enter lunar orbit.
Let's reset the MVP race, featuring four favorites, with roughly 30 games to go in the season.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast breaking down the coaching turnover that took place over the last few days at UCLA.
Get steep discounts on iconic brands including Laneige, Clinique and Lancôme.
Declining prices for energy and many goods helped cool inflation in January, but basics such as housing, food, and auto insurance continued to climb.
The 2024 Super Bowl ratings took “a leap, not a creep.” A TV expert helps us make sense of the jump.
Chris Herring from ESPN joins Dan Devine to talk about all of the things that they love about the NBA right before the league heads into its all-star break.
Nike took over as the league's official uniform supplier in 2020. But MLB players aren't exactly into the 2024 edition of their uniforms.
Up your cozy quotient with this super-soft blanket that has over 1,900 5-star Amazon fans.
Sarah Silverman’s lawsuit against OpenAI will advance but with some of her legal team’s claims dismissed. The comedian sued OpenAI and Meta in July, claiming they trained their AI models on her work without consent.
Numerous big tech companies are laying off staff in a tough economy. These are all the tech and gaming layoffs we've noted so far in 2024.