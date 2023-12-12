Will GolfSuites make it in Madison? See details

The plan for a Golf Suites to open in Madison in 2023 is not going to happen as was originally planned. In fact, according to Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler, the plan has been put on hold indefinitely.

She didn't have any other information about the development.

Attempts to contact company president Scott McCurry were unsuccessful.

Earlier this year, officials from GolfSuites confirmed they were still working toward their goal of opening, in Madison, their fourth location nationwide. Since then, GolfSuites, instead, announced its fourth location will be in Opelika, Alabama and there is a plan to open another in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. There is no longer any mention of Madison, Mississippi on their website.

Golfing attraction GolfSuites bought land in Madison and hoped to begin construction at some point in 2023.

The family golf center, similar to Topgolf, offering multiple bays and a natural outdoor environment was working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to deal with a wetlands issue discovered on the land purchased off Galleria Parkway.

GolfSuites, however, never applied for zoning in the city of Madison. The property is roughly 11 acres, and three acres of it are wetlands.

Previously, GolfSuites Chief Administrative Officer Michael Zylstra said the company was looking for a "Form 404 approval" and that process was ongoing. However, Zylstra said Monday he no longer works for the company, and he referred all questions to McCurry.

Local engineering and architecture firm, The Pickering Firm, represented GolfSuites in the process with the Corps of Engineers.

GolfSuites venues offer a 250-plus-yard driving range, simulated green sites, and hazards, professional-quality golf balls and equipment, coaching, restaurants, bars, and activities such as live music.

Despite the issues with GolfSuites, Topgolf continues with its work toward moving into Madison County with a location in Ridgeland along I-55.

Ridgeland's Board of Aldermen voted unanimously in April to approve a special overlay district that paves the way for a development that will include Topgolf. A ground breaking there could happen as soon as January.

While Topgolf is the drawing card for the development off Interstate 55 in Ridgeland, northeast of the Renaissance at Colony Park, the project has grown to include a national grocery store chain, an entertainment venue, shopping and upscale living accommodations.

The Topgolf location would have been larger than GolfSuites. Topgolf has said it will employ as many as 200 people. In contrast, Zylstra said GolfSuites had anticipated hiring 80-100 employees in Madison.

