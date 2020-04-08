Goli Nutrition Partners to Provide Over 2 Million Meals with Feeding America®

Goli Nutrition - helping families facing hunger by supporting national food banks

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Goli Nutrition, creators of the world's first Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) gummy, is announcing their commitment to helping families who are facing hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic by helping provide over 2 million meals* to people in need through the Feeding America® Network of Food Banks.

Goli Nutrition's mission has always been to make a healthy lifestyle more accessible AND nutrition begins with proper meals.

"We are aware that many families in America are feeling the financial stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic and that many are going hungry during these difficult times," said Goli Nutrition Co-founder, Michael Bitensky. "So, going forward, with every purchase, Goli will provide a 1-for-2 donation to help provide meals to people in need through the Feeding America network of food banks. In total, Goli is committed to delivering over 2 million meals."

"We are all in this fight together against the ravages of COVID-19," he continued. "Partnering with Feeding America to fight hunger through their network of 200 member food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs will allow Goli Nutrition to contribute at a time when the world is most in need."

About Goli Nutrition

Goli Nutrition is an inventive, people-focused nutrition company that is committed to providing the world with a key to sustainable wellness through proven and innovative products that are suitable for any lifestyle. Goli strives to make health simple by helping consumers reach their nutrition goals with a product that makes taking daily supplements enjoyable. As a result, Goli has developed a gummy that includes the age-old traditional benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV). The Goli Gummy is organic, non-GMO, vegan, Kosher and gluten-free, containing no preservatives, chemicals, or artificial ingredients. The Goli Gummy is made in the USA at a state-of-the-art CGMP facility that is certified organic, allergen-free and Kosher. Learn more about how Goli makes wellness achievable at www.goli.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

