Is Golik Holdings (HKG:1118) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Golik Holdings Limited (HKG:1118) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Golik Holdings's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Golik Holdings had HK$1.03b of debt, an increase on HK$852.1m, over one year. However, it does have HK$363.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about HK$663.3m.

A Look At Golik Holdings's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Golik Holdings had liabilities of HK$1.20b falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$22.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$363.6m as well as receivables valued at HK$600.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by HK$257.0m.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of HK$384.8m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Golik Holdings's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Golik Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend.

In the last year Golik Holdings managed to grow its revenue by 13%, to HK$3.1b. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Golik Holdings had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. Indeed, it lost a very considerable HK$60m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled HK$158m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So in short it's a really risky stock.