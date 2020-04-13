Golomb & Honik ,P.C.: River Twice Restaurant Brings Suit Against Admiral Indemnity Company For Coronavirus Losses

PHILADELPHIA, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LH Dining LLC, d/b/a River Twice Restaurant, 1601 E. Passyunk Avenue in Philadelphia, PA 19148, represented by Golomb & Honik ,P.C., filed suit against its insurance company, Admiral Indemnity Company, today seeking a declaratory judgment for coverage of losses stemming from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

River Twice was forced to shut its doors on March 16, 2020 following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control that individuals should avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and under an order from Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney requiring restaurant dining rooms in the city of Philadelphia to close and remain closed indefinitely in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. On March 19, 2020, Governor Tom Wolf issued a similar order closing all restaurant dining rooms in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. River Twice opened on October 10, 2019 in the East Passyunk Avenue neighborhood of Philadelphia, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, was forced to close barely five months later.

"The coronavirus has hit Philadelphia and our nation hard, and we always consider the safety of our guests first," said owner Lawrence Highbloom. "I fully understand why the mayor and the governor closed restaurant dining rooms. The impact upon Philadelphia's vibrant, nationally recognized restaurant community, however, has been devastating," Highbloom continued.

River Twice's insurance policy covers loss of income caused by government actions that prohibit the business from operating. River Twice filed suit against Admiral Indemnity Company to ensure the company provides coverage for these losses. "Mayor Kenney's and Governor Wolf's executive orders are the exact type of event River Twice's insurance policy provides coverage for," said River Twice's attorney, Richard M. Golomb of Golomb & Honik. "It is clear that insurance companies want to deny coverage to businesses who have been severely impacted by this pandemic."

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

