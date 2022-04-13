Golovin man shot by trooper is charged with attempted murder

Apr. 13—A Golovin man who was shot after he pointed a weapon at Alaska state troopers last week is now facing a charge of attempted murder.

Allen Amaktoolik, 45, remained in serious condition at an Anchorage hospital on Tuesday, troopers wrote in a statement.

He was charged last week, according to a state courts database.

Two troopers from Nome went to Amaktoolik's home in Golovin on April 6 investigating a report of a felony assault involving a firearm in which he was a suspect, the statement said.

Amaktoolik pointed a shotgun at troopers in the doorway, according to troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel.

"Due to the actions of the adult male, an Alaska State Trooper shot the suspect, striking him," the statement said.

Both troopers at the scene rendered aid and brought Amaktoolik to the Golovin clinic for care, the statement said. He was then flown to Anchorage for treatment.

Trooper Jacob Barker was later identified as the officer who shot Amaktoolik. Barker was placed on administrative leave for 72 hours after the shooting, per department policy.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident, and the Office of Special Prosecutions will conduct a review of the investigation.

Amaktoolik has not been charged in relation to the initial felony assault investigation.