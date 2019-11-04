Is GomSpace Group AB (publ)'s (STO:GOMX) CEO Pay Fair?

Niels Buus is the CEO of GomSpace Group AB (publ) (STO:GOMX). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Niels Buus's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that GomSpace Group AB (publ) is worth kr538m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as kr2.8m for the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at kr2.0m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below kr1.9b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be kr1.1m.

Thus we can conclude that Niels Buus receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to GomSpace Group AB (publ). However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at GomSpace Group, below.

Is GomSpace Group AB (publ) Growing?

Over the last three years GomSpace Group AB (publ) has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 85% per year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 19%.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. And while it's good to see some good revenue growth recently, the growth isn't really fast enough for me to put aside my concerns around earnings. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has GomSpace Group AB (publ) Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 54% over three years, some GomSpace Group AB (publ) shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We examined the amount GomSpace Group AB (publ) pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

We think many shareholders would be underwhelmed with the business growth over the last three years. Just as bad, share price gains for investors have failed to materialize, over the same period. In our opinion the CEO might be paid too generously! So you may want to check if insiders are buying GomSpace Group shares with their own money (free access).

