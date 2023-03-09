Goncalves family makes statement on gag order, expresses confidence attorney will be allowed to speak publicly

Mar. 8—The family of one of the Moscow murder victims released a statement on Facebook saying they are confident the Idaho Supreme Court will allow their attorney to speak to the media on their behalf when it makes a decision on the gag order.

The gag order, or nondissemination order, was signed by Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall and prohibits law enforcement and attorneys for anyone involved in the case from speaking publicly about the murders to the media.

A coalition of media organizations that includes the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and the Lewiston Tribune filed a petition to vacate Latah County's gag order on the belief it violates the First Amendment and the ability to provide the public with important information about the justice system.

Shanon Gray, the attorney for the family of victim Kaylee Goncalves, also filed a motion arguing that he should be allowed to express the Goncalves family's opinions and should not be included in the gag order.

In their Facebook statement, the Goncalves family thanked the media for its coverage of the case, saying they "believe it was the coverage by the media of the victims families, numerous witnesses and undeniable evidence that led to an arrest in this case."

Bryan Kohberger, 28, faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

They expressed confidence that Gray will be able to speak on their behalf.

"He will continue to address concerns our family has while continuing to hold the investigators, prosecutors and all parties accountable as the family supports the prosecution of Mr. Kohberger," they stated.