'It's gone crazy': At 75th and Shadeland, a changing neighborhood struck by violence

A steady flow of drivers took turns passing through the stoplights at the intersection of East 75th Street and North Shadeland Avenue on a chilly late-December afternoon.

Cars and trucks filled the parking lot in front of a strip on the southwest corner that is home to a Starbucks, a pizza place and a barber shop. A few dozen other people parked at the Chase Bank and strip mall across the street. Aside from the sound of passing traffic, little could be heard at the apartments on either side of Shadeland, just north of 75th Street.

The corner on Indianapolis' northeast side is a typical Midwest intersection — a nondescript retail area that residents in the neighborhood say has seen better days. It's an area you might not notice if you're just passing through and one not unlike many others across Indiana's capital city. But it's also a corner that has experienced first-hand the startling violence that consumed Indianapolis over the past few years: six people were killed near the intersection in 2021 alone.

"A lot of people feel unsafe, and I don't blame them," said Joe Garrison, a longtime resident of the neighborhood. "Back in the day, it was considered a really nice place to live."

Near a former Marsh turned Planet Fitness sits an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department substation Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, near the corner of 75th and Shadeland. The nearby area saw a sharp increase in homicides in 2021. The substation was created by the North Shadeland Alliance.

The violence this past year at the crossroads just south of Castleton was unusual for the area. In the three years before the burst of killings in 2021, just two people had been killed within a mile of the corner, according to an IndyStar analysis of homicide data. And the recent killings, much like the record homicides across the city as a whole, have been wide-ranging in nature — encompassing everything from a domestic dispute to a home invasion to a shooting outside a bar. Most of the violence has occurred at the nearby apartment complexes.

Both police and those who live in the area say the killings are, in part, a symptom of a changing neighborhood that was once a thriving commercial area. A number of businesses have closed in recent years, including a Marsh Supermarket in the Shadeland Station strip mall that some saw as the anchor of the plaza.

"It's rather startling," Connie King, who lives at a condominium about a half mile from the intersection, said of the recent violence. "As a matter of fact, I've been thinking about getting out."

'It's like it's gone crazy'

It was 5 a.m. on the day before Mother's Day, and Roger Smith woke up to loud banging and the sound of people going up and down the stairwell outside his door at the Lake Castleton Apartment Homes.

When he stuck his head out to figure out what was going on, he saw an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department SWAT unit coming down the stairs. Just outside, 23-year-old Malik Parks lay dead on the sidewalk — shot to death between a lamppost and manhole cover.

The shooting was jarring, Smith said, but he initially thought of it as a one-off occurrence. The people who lived upstairs — they eventually moved out — had been "nothing but problems" since they moved in months earlier, he noted, and often partied until 4 a.m. Police at the time said they believed Parks was at the apartment "for a small gathering."

A look at Lake Castleton Apartments on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, just off Shadeland Avenue at 75th.

Just two months after the shooting, however, a 53-year-old woman at the unit next door was butchered to death in her home by a man with a cleaver. Police arrested Jhabriel Munoz, 26, in connection to the killing, court records indicate, and Munoz gave investigators multiple stories as to why he was in the apartment. A motive in the killing, as well as Munoz's connection to the victim, is not clear.

The deaths marked a turning point for Smith when it came to his perception of crime in the neighborhood. In the previous two and a half years he lived in the apartment, he knew there was some crime in the area, but he "never had any problems." It wasn't until the last year, he said, that things got bad.

“I don’t know if it’s the people or what exactly is going on," Smith said. "But it’s like it's gone crazy.”

Those who live in the red brick apartments at Lake Castleton tend to be a younger, diverse group, residents told IndyStar. Some are couples with children, and others live alone. It's not unusual to see neighbors moving in and out.

And while some residents said they are concerned about the crime — personal surveillance cameras can be seen in some windows, and at least one unit had a video doorbell — others dismissed the violence as normal.

"You hear stuff around here all the time," one woman said, "and I feel like that’s the same thing that happens around anywhere in the city."

A focused effort

Indianapolis police continue to receive "consistent calls for shots fired" at both the Lake Castleton and Bayview Club apartments on the corner of 75th and Shadeland, according to North District Captain Joshua Gisi.

Those incidents tend to involve illegal guns, and police suspect some residents who live in the apartments to be "involved (in) illicit activity." Other than occurring in the same area, police noted none of the homicides appear to be connected.

Some residents avoid certain sections of the neighborhood — a few noted the local Walgreens has been robbed multiple times in the past several years. A handful of community members told IndyStar they don't go out at night.

A look at the Walgreens and Northside Bar and Grill on Shadeland Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

"As the make-up of the residents of these apartment complexes change and crime contributors move in or their social network moves into the area," Gisi wrote in an email, "they will become more comfortable in conducting their criminal actions in the area."

And while IMPD has added more patrols to the neighborhood, a handful of residents have taken curbing the violence into their own hands.

Garrison, the longtime resident and a former youth pastor at Castleton United Methodist Church, co-founded the North Shadeland Alliance after a worker was murdered during a robbery at the Subway restaurant he frequented just south of the corner in January 2020.

A Subway restaurant sits closed along Shadeland Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, before the lunch hour.

“When that happened," Garrison said, "it was like, 'OK, I should get more involved and do whatever I can to help.'"

Now, the North Shadeland Alliance works to revitalize the corner's commercial strip and puts out information about crimes in the area. Local social media like NextDoor, the group said, tended to be "all negative and terrible all the time."

"An ongoing problem in this area is there’s no place — there’s no community center, there’s no park — there’s no place for people to sort of gather and develop community connections," said Kris Parmelee, another co-founder.

To combat that, the group has hosted festivals to bring residents together and held a crime summit last August attended by more than 400 people. The team's website highlights new businesses in the area and includes short articles about Indianapolis officers patrolling the district so residents can get to know local law enforcement officials.

Perhaps the group's most constant, visible contribution to the neighborhood is a space in the Shadeland Station shopping center labeled POLICE. The IMPD substation, created after the Subway shooting, has couches, chairs, a bathroom and kitchen where officers can stop in to file a report or grab a snack during their shift. The group raised $10,000 to furnish and maintain the space, which was donated by the owner of the shopping strip.

Near a former Marsh turned Planet Fitness sits an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department substation Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, near the corner of 75th and Shadeland. The nearby area saw a sharp increase in homicides in 2021. The substation was created by the North Shadeland Alliance.

The goal of that substation, according to the group, was to encourage more officers to come to the area.

Members of the North Shadeland Alliance take weekly walks through Lake Castleton to deter crime in the complex, and the group has also partnered with the apartment's management to host other community events, property management told IndyStar.

“I think what we really wanted to do was build relationships, get to know people, facilitate some discussions and some watchfulness," Garrison said of the efforts. "Once people build relationships, they talk about the stuff that’s going on in the complex."

'Hopefully that's temporary'

The memorial of flowers that sat for months near the lamppost outside Smith's apartment has since vanished.

And commuters passing through the intersection of 75th Street and North Shadeland Avenue can see no evidence of the six lives lost in the area in 2021.

After ending the year at an all-time high of 271 homicides, the killings have continued into 2022 — Indianapolis has averaged three killings a week to start the new year. As of early Wednesday afternoon, 14 people had been killed across the city.

Still, some in the neighborhood hold out hope for the future. None of the killings this year have occurred near the intersection.

North Shadeland Alliance (NSA) members Jodie Shrum and Tara Cardinal stand in front of an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department substation Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in a strip mall on the corner of 75th and Shadeland. The were six homicides in 2021 on the same corner. "The substation started because we wanted to increase the police presence and help build relationships with the community," Cardinal said. "One of the goals is for officers to meet the neighbors and the people they're serving in the community so there's a connection." The NSA raised $10,000 to create the substation, which is kept up with donations from the community.

"It's a great place," Garrison said of the neighborhood. "There's been an uptick in homicides, but hopefully that's temporary."

"Maybe things will get better in 2022."

