'They’re gone and dead': WhatsApp messages give harrowing account of Mexico ambush

MEXICO CITY – The boy comes down the mountain with news beyond comprehension.

His mother and siblings have been attacked and shot. Some are dead. Some have been wounded and are hiding in the brush, waiting for help.

His family, a collection of fundamentalists who live a frontier farming life in remote northern Mexico, responds the way families do.

They talk. They share their desperation. They sweep into action, relying on one another. And they pray.

This family conversation unfolds in a sequence of harrowing voice messages that were shared, cellphone to cellphone, on Monday.

That day, authorities now say, three mothers and six children were killed, and vehicles were found burned beyond recognition, in the high mountains about seven hours southeast of Phoenix. The attack may be linked to drug cartels.

The messages were exchanged using the mobile service WhatsApp, and later shared among other friends and political workers in the region, then with the USA TODAY Network.

Each one is a short snippet that does not always identify the speaker. The sequence of events is sometimes unclear.

Taken collectively, the messages paint an audible picture of heartbreak and heroism.

Relatives join forces to mount an armed search party, share information about nearby drug cartels, agonize over a lack of government support and quash false rumors.

By the end, some people weep for the women and children who were killed. Some rejoice as other children are found alive.

But the events begin in terror, in the voice of a woman who says:

"We don’t know anything. People are hiding in the bushes. Pray mightily for my family. We have no idea what’s going on."

'Pray mightily for my family'

The family exchange begins Monday about 11:30 a.m. That morning, three women had left a community called La Mora. One, according to a message, had a flat tire.

Her name is Rhonita Maria Miller, and she's traveling with four children.

Two other women are also on the road that morning.

Dawna Langford is traveling with nine children. Christina Johnson is driving in another vehicle with her 7-month-old baby, Faith.

Rhonita, after the flat tire, returns to borrow a vehicle from a woman named Loretta and leaves again.

Hours later, a family voice message reveals what relatives begin to discover after the search has begun.

"They got there and Loretta’s vehicle is full of holes and smoking. ... There’s not a sign of one person and we have no clue where Dawna and Christina are. We don’t know if Christina went on by herself, whether she waited there. We have no idea or where anybody is at this moment."

Soon, another message:

"It’s on fire on the mountain with bullets all through it. We don’t know anything. People are hiding in the bushes. Pray mightily for my family. We have no idea what’s going on.”

And then a woman, her voice breaking and inconsolable:

“Nita, the four kids, they’re gone and dead.”

In the background, other voices are wailing. The next message adds:

“They’ve been burnt to death in the vehicle.”

'Bigger than they’re going to be able to handle'

As the family tragedy unfolds, some people rally to search and to respond forcefully to whatever attack has befallen them.

They also push for help from authorities and share a sense of fury over what they see as a lack of support.

It's a strain of thought with deep roots in these communities.

The women's destination that day had been a community on the other side of the mountain range, in Chihuahua. There, a place named Colonia Lebaron embodies both the distant history of Mormon offshoot groups in Mexico and the recent history of the family's stand against drug cartels.

In 2009, a boy, Eric LeBaron, was kidnapped from a family ranch. Cartels demanded a million-dollar ransom. The family refused to pay, and the boy was released after hundreds of people organized to protest at the capital of Chihuahua. But other relatives were later killed in retribution.