Gone but not forgotten: What's being done to save NC's historic cemeteries

Behind Wilmington's Maides Park near Smith Creek, an African-American cemetery that dates back to the 1800s is getting a second life.

Volunteers associated with the Historic Wilmington Foundation and researchers from the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) are working to find lost graves and clean up the formerly overgrown and largely forgotten Maides Cemetery that's believed to be the final resting place of more than 200 people.

"I think people are interested in discovering and preserving those markers, memories from earlier times," said Kathy King, who has relatives buried at the cemetery. "People care."

Cemeteries are meant to help following generations remember people and cultures. But in many parts of coastal North Carolina, those historical monuments are being lost. Some is simply due to the passing of time and descendants dying or moving away. But other historical burial sites are under threat by Mother Nature, impacts being amplified by climate change.

UNCW researchers have partnered with the Historic Wilmington Foundation to help preserve Wilmington's Maides Cemetery, a historic African-American burial site near Smith Creek that dates back to the 1800s. This past weekend volunteers and researchers conducted a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) survey of the cemetery along with cleaning up the site.

Protecting history

In 2018, two major hurricanes, Florence and Michael, slammed the Southeastern U.S., causing more than $23 billion in damages just in North Carolina. Historical sites didn't escape the wrath of the storms, with many of the same buildings and cemeteries having weathered the impacts of Hurricane Matthew only two years earlier.

In response to the storms' impacts, Congress passed funding to support emergency historical preservation efforts, with North Carolina receiving $17 million from the Emergency Supplemental Historic Preservation Fund (ESHPF) to help the state and local communities repair historic sites and prepare for future storm events.

One project funded through the federal grant program is a historic cemetery survey underway by the N.C. Office of State Archaeology. The goal of the survey is to assess hurricane impacts on historic cemeteries on state-owned lands in nine coastal counties, including in Southeastern North Carolina. Findings will then guide plans to protect the cemeteries before, during, and after storm events, and also foster public education and the nomination of the sites to the National Register of Historic Places.

"It really is a big project to undertake because a lot of these parcels, like state game lands, are huge and many of these cemeteries are located in areas that are hard to access or are very isolated," said Melissa Timo, a state archaeologist and historic cemetery specialist. "But while they might be hard to get to, it also has helped protect many of these sites from development pressures or other human disturbances."

An old headstone from a cemetery found in the state's Buxton Woods Reserve on the Outer Banks. State officials are surveying and coming up with management strategies for isolated and abandoned cemeteries on state-owned property along the N.C. coast.

Wind and water challenges

During the survey officials visited 20 historic burial sites, including three in Pender County, with most of the plots having never previously been recorded. Timo said that didn't mean people or the local community had intentionally abandoned them, but possibly they had just been forgotten as property traded hands over the decades before ending up in the state's hands.

While the sites, which are generally small, are currently stable and not in any immediate danger, that doesn't mean they aren't damaged.

"What we've seen, in general, is that a lot of the damage is windborne damage rather than from rising water levels, Timo said. "That's probably because many of these cemeteries are located in upland areas. But because many of these sites are so remote, when wind damage does happen it might take a long time for someone to notice."

That doesn't mean all the historic cemeteries have escaped the pressures from rising seas and human encroachment, though. That's especially true along the Outer Banks, where sites near N.C. 12 − which is largely built on the highest elevations along the narrow and low-lying string of barrier islands − face pressures from increased vehicular and pedestrian traffic, illegal dumping and erosion that can reach nearly 15 feet a year in places.

A 19th century headstone from a cemetery in the state's Buxton Woods Reserve on Hatteras Island on the Outer Banks.

That much of northeastern North Carolina is subsiding just as water levels are rising adds to the challenges.

"We eventually want to work with managers of these lands to manage these sites in the best way possible so that they aren't lost again or erode into the sea," Timo said. "Does that mean we leave them where they are now or move them to another place on the same property, or relocate the remains to another cemetery? There isn't a one-size-fits-all answer, and obviously the descendants' views and wishes have to be taken into account. But by at least documenting them, we can make better long-term decisions on how to protect them and help those land managers on preparing for impacts from future storm events."

Most of the field work wrapped up last fall, and Timo said officials are now crunching the data and starting to write the final report, with hopes of wrapping it up this summer.

Honoring those who came before

One of the goals of the survey, and the state archaeology office's overall efforts in protecting and recording old cemeteries, is to focus on North Carolina's historically under-served and under-represented communities, where financial and other resources for historical preservation efforts is often lacking.

"We can’t tell the story of North Carolina without including the history of all North Carolinians, and in some cases the only surviving evidence of a community might be a cemetery because it's less likely to get up and walk away than people who leave or are forced to move," Timo said.

That's what makes the work going on at Maides Cemetery so important, said Karla Berrios, a UNCW graduate student who is working to restore, preserve and honor those buried at the centuries-old historically Black burial site.

Karla Berrios is a public history graduate student and graduate teaching assistant at UNCW. Berrios has taken part in the project at Maides Cemetery for approximately a month. The survey of the historic grounds is taking place as part of Berrios' practicum.

She said without efforts to protect and preserve the legacy of people and communities who came before us, they could easily be forgotten or simply become footnotes in history.

"It's important because the history hasn't been preserved and if nobody does take that step then it will just disappear, and for most of the people who are here, that could mean that their names are forgotten forever, essentially," Berrios said.

Kathy King said while there are only 80 graves at Maides Cemetery, her research has determined that more than 200 people are buried there. One of those is her sister, who drowned in 1966 when she was 15. While her sister's burial site did initially have a headstone, King said it has since been lost.

While she knows she might never find her sister's final resting place, King said the work to save and restore Maides Cemetery is bigger than that.

"So much has already been forgotten, lost," she said. "This is an opportunity for us to honor and remember the legacies of those who are buried here."

The University of North Carolina partnered with the Historic Wilmington Foundation to perform a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) survey of Maides Cemetery, a historic African American cemetery in east Wilmington. The project is part of an effort to preserve the site.

Reporter Gareth McGrath can be reached at GMcGrath@Gannett.com or @GarethMcGrathSN on X/Twitter. This story was produced with financial support from the Green South Foundation and the Prentice Foundation. The USA TODAY Network maintains full editorial control of the work.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Officials work to save, preserve, archive NC's historic cemeteries