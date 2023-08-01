'I have gone to too many funerals' Daytona mayor leading effort to attack Seabreeze crime

DAYTONA BEACH — A week and a half after four people were shot outside Razzle's nightclub on Seabreeze Boulevard, Mayor Derrick Henry called a press conference to let people know what the city's doing to make that beachside corridor and other trouble spots in the city's core area safer.

Speaking at City Hall before reporters and several city staff members Tuesday, Henry detailed plans to add more cameras and lights. He also explained the city's efforts to hire more police officers and open a new police substation about a block north of Seabreeze Boulevard.

He even suggested metal detectors at businesses be considered as an additional deterrent of crime.

"We are a community of almost 80,000 residents, most of whom are very much law abiding and very much have a great deal of respect for the police, rule of law and the neighbors," Henry said. "Unfortunately, from time to time you will have these situations that escalate. It seems to happen in cycles. I've been mayor now for almost 12 years, so I have seen the escalation and de-escalation of crime, and violent crime in particular, sometimes has spikes."

According to crime map statistics compiled by the Daytona Beach Police Department, there have been 108 reports of crime incidents in the past six months within a half mile of the intersection of Seabreeze and Grandview Avenue. That compares with 228 reports for a similar six-month period in 2021.

The list of incidents includes vandalism, narcotics, larceny, armed robbery and drunk drivers.

The mayor said the level of crime is unacceptable.

"It concerns me because honestly I have gone to too many funerals, both for relatives and folks that I know in the community," Henry said. "I've spoken at funerals of students, and folks I know who have died as a result of gun violence."

Efforts underway to pare Seabreeze crime

Henry explained the efforts in progress aimed at preventing future crime.

City commissioners recently decided to spend more than $3.5 million over the next few years to buy and install cameras and lighting on Seabreeze Boulevard and Main Street to improve public safety.

The bulk of that $3.5 million expense is new lighting, some of which could be in place in about a month. The Seabreeze cameras are estimated to cost $100,000.

The plan is to put high-tech cameras with multiple views on eight poles strategically placed along Seabreeze Boulevard. Because of supply problems, it might take up to 28 weeks to get the poles, Henry said. City staff members are trying to expedite that process.

The city is also interested in adding cameras to Main Street and roads such as Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Midtown. City staff members will be talking to business owners about the possibility of placing some cameras on their property and connecting to their electricity. Wireless cameras are also being considered.

City commissioners will discuss cameras at their meeting Wednesday night.

The cameras will stream in real time to police officers who can watch from the new Seabreeze neighborhood police substation at 654 N. Grandview Ave. The substation is expected to be operational by Sept. 1.

City staff members were slated to meet Florida Power & Light officials on the beachside Tuesday to discuss the lighting improvements and look at where the new fixtures could be placed. Because Seabreeze Boulevard is a state road, the Florida Department of Transportation is also involved and helping with funding.

One project will add more LED lights in crosswalk areas to improve pedestrian safety from Halifax Avenue to A1A.

"We're trying to make sure we're giving the police department the resources they need to do their job," Henry said.

Daytona filling its police department vacancies

Henry said the police department has filled about half of the 41 vacancies it had a year ago, and more recruits about to go through training this fall are hoped to fill some of the 20 or so vacancies that remain. Higher pay approved last year and a chance to reach full retirement after 20 years instead of 25 is helping fill Daytona's ranks, the mayor said.

The police department has 242 budgeted positions.

The city is also offering officers who work special detail at the Seabreeze bars $60-$80 per hour.

After four people were shot outside a Seabreeze Boulevard nightclub July 22, the city is continuing planned efforts to address crime there and is looking at additional things that could be done.

For several years, the city has required businesses that serve alcohol and stay open past midnight to get extended hours permits from the city. In exchange for being able to stay open until 2 a.m., all permit holders are required to maintain security cameras that record all exit and entrance points used by patrons.

Recordings have to be maintained by businesses for 45 days, and have to be made available to the city within three days of a written request.

The after-hours permit holders also have to maintain on and outside their premises adequate private security or at least one outside duty police officer during the extended hours of operation and until all patrons have left the premises.

A total of 13 businesses on Seabreeze have the extended hours permits. City staff members are talking to businesses about the idea of adding metal detectors, and whether they would allow new cameras to be placed on their property.

Razzle's had 436 calls for service in 2021 and 2022, the Oyster Pub had 218 in that time period, Grandview Live had 214, Molly Brown's had 137 and Lollipops had 114. The rest of Seabreeze's bars and clubs were in double digits for police calls.

The total number of calls was 1,468.

"We're not here to attack bars, but the numbers are what they are," the mayor said.

What happened near Razzle's July 22?

The recent quadruple shooting occurred just before midnight on July 22 near Razzle's Nightclub at 611 Seabreeze Blvd., on the street's eastern end near Atlantic Avenue. Daytona Beach police arrested 29-year-old Karla Bermudez and charged her with attempted murder. All four victims are expected to recover.

Daytona Beach released this photo of the woman they said they were seeking in connection to the July 22 shooting of four people outside Razzle's nightclub on Seabreeze Boulevard.

The shootings happened two years after tourism leaders, elected officials, city and county government staff members, merchants, residents and others gathered for a well-attended brainstorming session to improve Seabreeze Boulevard. But nothing much has changed, and the most recent shootings have renewed residents’ frustration.

One thing that has changed is the closing time for bars in Daytona Beach, which is now an hour earlier — at 2 a.m. — after the previous 3 a.m. closing time. The change went into effect on June 1, 2022.

Late-night noise, fights, trash, and mayhem on Seabreeze were the main factors behind the push for the earlier bar hours. A little over a year later, long-suffering residents applaud that change, but say more needs to be done.

Some are calling for the installation of metal detectors at entrances to the street that is flooded with pedestrians and vehicles on weekend nights. Others recommend pulling late-night operating permits for establishments that can’t control patrons inside as well as in parking lots and other outside areas.

