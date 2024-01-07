‘Gone way too soon’: Hit-and-run crash kills Kansas City father James Eatman at 51

For as long as Rochell Handley could remember, her youngest brother, James Eatman, had an adventurous soul. Born with a curious mind and a fearless nature, Eatman was always the first to volunteer for something new and exciting.

Handley watched as her brother grew into a strong and confident man who would become the backbone of her family.

“Even though he was the youngest, he was our rock,” says Handley. “He was always the most dependable person who was there for anyone who needed help or just someone to talk to, and I will miss him.”

Eatman, 51, a security guard and father of one, died Dec. 12 when the driver of a stolen Hyundai Sonata was speeding the wrong way and crashed into Eatman’s Cadillac at East 31st Street and Agnes Avenue, Kansas City police said.

Handley is in shock over the sudden loss of her brother, and she and her family are hoping for answers about the senseless death. No one has been charged in the crash.

“We have been holding up as best we can, but it still hasn’t really hit me that he is gone yet,” she said.

A man with a large and muscular build from years of weightlifting, Eatman, a Kansas City native and graduate of Van Horn High School, was fiercely protective of his loved ones.

“He was a loyal and faithful person to everyone who knew him,” said his older sister. “James was like the mediator and was really good at talking to people and being able to see everyone’s point of view to find a middle ground.”

“We have been holding up as best we can, but it still hasn’t really hit me that he is gone yet,” says James Eatman’s sister, Rochell Handley.

Many people who knew Eatman posted on social media sharing messages of grief.

“Rest well to a legend. Mr. James Eatman. You’ve been an inspiration in so many of our lives. We can’t thank you enough.”

“I woke up thinking the news I received last night was just a bad dream. This was the worst news I received all year!”

“You have taught me so much but most importantly you taught me how to be a man.”

“Bro, you are gone way too soon. Rest well. Lord, sometimes bad things happen to good people.”

More than 200 people attended Eatman’s funeral services on Dec. 21, half of them members of his fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, Handley said. The fraternity assembled to induct Eatman into the “Omega Chapter,” a designation for members who have died. Handley had no idea her brother had such an impact on the organization to have such a turnout.

James Eatman with fellow members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

“It was really amazing to see,” says Handley. “To know that my brother was able to be such a big part of so many people’s lives and see his frat brothers come and show so much support was really touching for everyone.”

He is remembered by his son, James Eatman III; mother, Bertha Eatman; siblings Rochell Handley, Cynthia Woolridge and Dianna Eatman; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Other remembrances

Ralph Griffin

Ralph Griffin, counselor and father, died on Dec. 18. He was 83.

Griffin was born on Dec. 8, 1940, to George and Lessie Griffin in Skipperville, Alabama. The family moved to Kansas City in the early 1950s, and after graduating high school, Griffin pursued a degree in religious studies at Oakwood College in Huntsville, Alabama. After graduation, he began his career working as a counselor and part time in transportation services .

Ralph Griffin, counselor and father, died on Dec. 18. He was 83.

He will be remembered by family as a caring man who always stressed the importance of education to his children.

He is survived by his children, Heather Maria Griffin and Raoul Griffin; brother, Willie H.; along with a host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends.

Henry Thompson Sr.

Henry Thompson Sr., U.S. Army veteran and health care worker, died Nov. 15. He was 93.

Thompson was born on Dec. 14, 1929, to Solomon and Clara Thompson in Kansas City.

He graduated from Sumner High School in 1947 and attended the University of Kansas until he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. He joined the Army track team and participated in the NATO national track meet in Copenhagen, Denmark, where he won the silver medal and two gold medals in various races.

Henry Thompson Sr., U.S. Army veteran and health care worker, died Nov. 15. He was 93.

After his military service, Thompson returned to attend college at Emporia State University, where he continued running track and became a three-time all-America athlete. He earned a degree in education and later obtained a master’s degree in public administration.

Thompson moved to Florida and served as the director of primary health care in Broward County and on the board of county commissioners. He worked for years helping people in need obtain adequate health care.

Upon returning to Kansas City, Thompson worked for Children’s Mercy Hospital as the head of the physical therapy department. In 1971, he was inducted into Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity Inc. and served for 52 years in various leadership positions. He joined other socially conscious groups like the Elks Club and the African American Legion.

The family will remember Thompson as a hardworking man who loved his family and community. In his free time, Thompson enjoyed golfing, jazz music and spending time with his loved ones.

He is survived by his son, Miguel Williams, along with a host of many relatives and friends.