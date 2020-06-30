Gong Named "Best Workplace" for Second Time in a Year

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the revenue intelligence platform leveraging artificial intelligence to replace opinions with true customer reality, has been named Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the second time in 12 months. The award, based on employee surveys of companies across the United States, shows 96 percent of Gong employees rate the company a great place to work. By comparison, only 59 percent of employees at a typical U.S. company rated their employer as highly.

The survey was conducted by Great Place to Work, a global authority in workplace culture and employee experience. Employees were surveyed on categories including resources provided to succeed at work, employee pride and the degree to which employees care about each other. Gong first earned Great Place To Work status in January of this year in a survey of Bay Area companies. The company was also recently named a Best Software Company by G2, a software marketplace and review platform, based on customer reviews.

"Great employees are what make Gong an awesome place to work and thrive," said Amit Bendov, CEO of Gong. "The Gongster spirit from top to bottom is what drives us. We're dedicated to growing and nurturing that spirit."

"We congratulate Gong on their certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Gong is continuously hiring. View open positions and apply to be a Gongster at www.gong.io/careers

About Gong

Gong enables revenue teams to realize their fullest potential by unveiling their customer reality. The patented Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform™ captures and understands every customer interaction, then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue teams to make decisions based on data instead of opinions. Over 1,000 innovative companies like AutoDesk, Service Titan, KeepTruckin, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Hubspot, and Drift trust Gong to power their customer reality. With Gong, customers experience improved win rates, increased deal sizes, and accelerated employee ramp-times. Gong is a private company headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.gong.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

