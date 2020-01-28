Gong and Sandler Training Partner for Measurable, Data-Driven Sales Learning Programs

Leader in revenue intelligence and leader in B2B sales come together to help customers succeed

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong, the revenue intelligence platform leveraging artificial intelligence to replace opinions with true customer reality and transform revenue teams, today announced a partnership with Sandler Training, the largest sales, management, and leadership training organization in the world in order to help revenue teams learn and implement data-driven practices.

As a global award-winning leader, Sandler is focused on helping its customers with one of the biggest frustrations – shifting to data-driven sales training. Revenue intelligence, championed by Gong, uses AI to capture and understand the details of every customer interaction a salesperson has, both verbal and written, across every relevant channel and convert them into actionable insights for revenue leaders.

Sandler, with Gong, gets the backing of powerful analytics that prove through data the success of its unique methodology around the selling process. Its training empowers professionals to change behaviors, develop new attitudes, and improve techniques – shifts that can be hard to concretely link to better outcomes. Through Gong's comprehensive platform, those practices are collected and analyzed so Sandler can put ROI metrics behind is training programs.

In 2019, BitSight Technologies, the market leading cybersecurity ratings company, invested in Sandler's sales methodology and in Gong's revenue intelligence technology and rolled the joint solution out to over 80 reps globally. "We chose Sandler to enable our team with sales fundamentals and advanced skills," said Jim McInerny, VP of Worldwide Commercial Sales at BitSight. "With Gong, we were able to granularly track sales rep adherence to Sandler's methodology and measure the effectiveness of the program overall. Since the new model has been in place, we have had two of the best quarters in the company's history. With a repeatable process in place, we are able to quickly onboard and accelerate new rep productivity."

"We are excited to offer Sandler customers the benefit of our AI-powered platform," said Ryan Longfield, Chief Revenue Officer at Gong. "Going forward, users will be able to turn on the Sandler instance in Gong to see how their training investment is playing out in the field, during sales conversations and over email, and measure the ROI."

"We are always looking to partner with organizations that keep us at the cutting edge of our client relationships and Gong allows us to do this with AI," said David Mattson, CEO and President of Sandler Training. "We have decades of experience helping revenue and leadership teams succeed, but access to new technologies is enhancing the way we train, engage and sell. Gong allows us to use proven metrics to maintain our edge with our joint clients."

For more information about what revenue intelligence can do for your business, visit www.gong.io , or www.sandler.com to learn more about Sandler's available training programs.

About Gong

Gong enables revenue teams to realize their fullest potential by unveiling their customer reality. The patented Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform™ captures and understands every customer interaction, then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue teams to make decisions based on data instead of opinions. Over 700 innovative companies like AutoDesk, Service Titan, KeepTruckin, Pinterest, LinkedIn, GE, Hubspot and Drift trust Gong to power their customer reality. With Gong, customers experience improved win rates, increased deal sizes, and accelerated employee ramp-times. Gong is a private company headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.gong.io or follow us on LinkedIn .