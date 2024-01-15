‘It’s gonna be bad.’ Parts of Kentucky wake to snow cover with bitter temps on the way

People in many parts of Kentucky woke up Monday to a blanket of snow for the first time this winter as bitter weather settled in.

Snow moved into the Lexington area and into Southern and Eastern Kentucky Sunday evening, creating hazardous driving conditions, and Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Sunday evening.

“We continue to ask Kentuckians to stay weather-aware as snow accumulation and below-freezing temperatures continue to sweep through the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said. “Please check goky.ky.gov before you travel, and check in on your neighbors, loved ones and pets.”

Monday morning, police agencies in several areas reported that roads were slick and cautioned people to avoid any unnecessary driving, and to slow down if it is necessary to drive.

There had been a number of crashes, according to police and the state’s travel-advisory site.

There had not been any reports of fatalities or serious injuries caused by the winter storm, said Jesse Elbouab, spokeswoman for Kentucky Emergency Management.

In Laurel County, there had been 15 crashes between around 10 p.m. Sunday when the snow moved in and mid-morning Monday, far more than usual, said Gilbert Acciardo, spokesperson for Sheriff John Root.

People were injured in two of the wrecks, but not seriously, Acciardo said.

“They’re driving too fast for the road conditions and running off the road,” Acciardo said of the crashes.

The state reported Transportation Cabinet crews were treating and plowing roads in more than 70 counties.

If you do have to drive, Kentucky State Police recommends having these items in your car: cellphone charger; blankets; first-aid kit; jumper cables; windshield scraper; collapsible shovel; flashlight with batteries; bottled water and/or snacks.

The agency also offers winter driving tips.

Lexington and Central Kentucky remained under a winter weather advisory until early Tuesday, with another wave of snowfall forecast to move through the region later Monday and drop an additional 1 or 2 inches of snow.

Areas of southeastern Kentucky could receive several inches of total snowfall from late Jan. 14 to early Jan. 16, 2024.

Areas of Southern, Eastern and southeastern Kentucky remained under a winter storm warning until Tuesday morning.

An advisory issued about 4 a.m. Monday by the weather service office in Jackson said heavy snow was expected, with accumulations ranging from 5 inches to more than 8 inches in some places.

Bitterly-cold temperatures will stick around as well, with wind-chill readings below zero forecast for early Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the meteorologist Chris Bailey at the Kentucky Weather Center.

“It’s gonna be bad out there the next couple of days,” Acciardo said.

Past that, the forecast includes the potential for another round of snow later in the week.