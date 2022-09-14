‘You’re gonna die tonight:’ Local man pleads guilty to attacking officers on Jan. 6

Another metro Atlanta man has pleaded guilty to taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.

Jack Wade Whitton, 32, of Locust Grove was arrested just a few months after the riot in April 2021 and charged with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Federal prosecutors say that Whitton kicked a police officer before grabbing another and dragging him down the stairs where other rioters beat him with a flagpole, baton and other weapons.

Later, Whitton walked up to a line of officers and kicked them and hit a riot shield. He returned to them a few moments later and shouted “You’re gonna die tonight.”

Prosecutors say Whitton also climbed a wall, threw something at a line of officers and reached over the fence in an attempt to punch them.

Whitton is one of eight defendants named in his indictment. Six of them have pleaded not guilty, while one more pleaded guilty earlier this month.

