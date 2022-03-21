'I was gonna to join him': Scott Schollenberger testifies on the death of his son, Max

On May 26, 2020, after finding the lifeless body of his son, Max, Scott Schollenberger took his gun and headed to Berks County. Lebanon County detectives found him at St. Joseph Medical Center, and asked him in a recorded interview what he was planning to do.

"I was gonna join him," he responded, clarifying seconds later by saying. "No listen, I don't want to be alive."

That tape was played Friday in the Lebanon County Courthouse, as Scott Schollenberger testified before jurors deciding the role his ex-fiancé, Kimberly Maurer, had in the death and abuse of 12-year-old Max.

The homicide trial for Maurer began March 15 before Judge Bradford Charles. Charges include criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children, and criminal conspiracy to endanger the welfare of children.

Scott Schollenberger pleaded guilty in February to charges that included criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children, and criminal conspiracy to endanger the welfare of children

He was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Maxwell Schollenberger was about 4 years old in this photograph. In 2020, at age 12, he died in his bedroom, locked from the outside, windows covered and given little food. His father and father's fiancee have been charged in his death.

Maurer's attorney, Andrew Race, has told jurors that Scott Schollenberger orchestrated the abuse of his own son. During his opening statements, Race said that Schollenberger was allegedly abusive to Maurer and told her she was not allowed to make decisions regarding the care of Max.

After losing his job in 2020, Schollenberger said, he was stressed out and having trouble applying for unemployment compensation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I didn't know what to do," he said in court Friday. "Stress was on me. I should have done more for him."

Witnesses during the trial have testified that for years Maurer and Schollenberger failed to enroll the boy in school, give him proper medical care, or give him proper treatment for possible physical and psychological problems.

Max did not get along with Maurer or the other children, according to Scott Schollenberger. He would urinate and defecate in the family home, a condition that would constantly frustrate his father.

"I tried to provide a better house for him, and he did nothing but destroy my second floor," Schollenberger said in his interview with detectives in May.

Maxwell's cause of death was prolonged starvation, malnutrition and blunt force trauma, according to officials. Max was found with a broken eye socket, and the room was caked with feces and urine.

Max weighed 47.5 pounds and measured 50 inches tall at the time of death, significantly under what a child that age should be, according to officials.

In a June 9 interview played for the jury, officers told Scott Schollenberger that the force needed to create an orbital fracture would need to be "significant." Yet Schollenberger tells officers he never did anything to Max, saying he didn't know what happened to his child.

"The fact of the matter was I didn't check on him enough, and I wasn't there enough," he said before ending the interview. "That is the facts."

Shortly after Max died, Scott Schollenberger left Maurer and stayed with a woman in Philadelphia. Schollenberger said they had a romantic relationship.

Several witnesses Wednesday described Scott Schollenberger as "mean and off-putting," and said that Max was scared of his father. Schollenberger also was text messaging people about drinking to numb an injury in his shoulder, according to evidence presented by Race's team to the jury.

"I failed. I'll never see him again and won't see the rest of my children," Race read from Schollenberger's June 9, 2020, text messages to Maurer. "No point in being here."

Most of the prosecution's case Thursday focused on Maurer's Facebook posts, along with text messages and video recovered from her cell phone. Selected portions of these messages by Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf's team showed Maurer describing an inability to control Max's behavior, along with instances of Max urinating and defecating in the family's home.

"You should see Max's dinner plate, maybe I should start taking pictures to prove I feed the asshole," officials read from Maurer's text messages Thursday.

On Friday, Scott Schollenberger said he was not aware of the messages that Maurer was sending about Max until the district attorney's office told him. Max would not get along with Maurer in their home, and Scott Schollenberger told the jury now he knew why.

"There was a reason why he was doing what he was doing that I didn't see until now," he said.

When Scott Schollenberger pleaded guilty in February to charges of criminal conspiracy to endanger the welfare of children and conspiracy to commit homicide, he listed Maurer as a co-conspirator.

Maurer's trial continued Monday.

The Department of Human Services operates a 24/7 hotline to report suspected child abuse or concerns about the welfare of a child. ChildLine can be reached at 800-932-0313.

