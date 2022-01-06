‘He’s gonna kill us’: District attorney rules on NC deputy who fatally shot armed man

A review of a fatal shooting of an armed man last April found that a Person County Sheriff’s deputy acted lawfully in shooting the man who held three people hostage in a home.

The report by District Attorney Michael D. Waters of the 11th Prosecutorial District describes the hostage situation, the shooting and its aftermath, citing records and evidence gathered by the State Bureau of Investigation.

The deputy, who is unnamed, acted in accordance with her training and adhered to state law on the justified use of deadly of force, the report released Thursday stated.

The deputy “engaged a complex reality; a hostage situation with one perpetrator holding three individuals at gunpoint,” Waters wrote.

The shooting occurred after 10:15 p.m. April 2, 2021, when a deputy responded alone to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance with the sounds of a woman screaming in the background.

The deputy arrived at a home on Clay Long Road in the unincorporated community of Hurdle Mills, where she saw Jackie Cameron Capps Jr., who was armed and standing in a living room in front of two women and a man on a couch.

The people were identified as hostages when they saw the deputy and the man got up and said “something like sounding like ‘Help me,’” according to the report.

“He’s gonna kill us! He’s gonna shoot us. Help us!” the women yelled.

When Capps did not respond to the deputy’s order to drop the gun, the deputy fired at him three times and hit him at least once, killing him.

One hostage was Angela Poindexter Dean, who was Capps’ ex-girlfriend. The others were her father, Luther Ray Dean, and stepmother, Lynn Alston Dean.

Luther Ray Dean told investigators he believed he would not be alive had the deputy not intervened.

The deputy had been trained in the use of deadly force according to N.C. General Statute 15A-401, which justifies deadly force in order to protect oneself or the life of a third party from an imminent threat.

“Under all the circumstances known to her at the time, the judgment to shoot Capps, made under tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving circumstances, was reasonable and legally justified under NCGS 15A-401 (d) (2),” Waters stated.

The conflict that led to the hostage situation stemmed from a Valentine’s Day breakup between Capps and Poindexter. Capps had been stalking her and harassing her afterward.

Capps’ sister had told investigators that she had feared her brother would harm Poindexter, the report stated.