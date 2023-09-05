'Gonna get yours' deemed a threat by appellate court in upholding conviction

Sep. 5—A three-member panel of the Pennsylvania Superior Court has upheld the sentence of Willard Bidding Jr., who was convicted by a Luzerne County jury of intentionally striking a man with a vehicle and assaulting and threatening a Plymouth Borough police officer.

Bidding, 55, claimed "an innocent man is going to jail," when he was sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough for two years, four months to four years, eight months in August 2022 on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and resisting arrest.

A jury convicted Bidding of striking Mackenzie Wydawski with a Toyota Scion in the driveway of a home on Nottingham Street in Plymouth on June 9, 2021. Wydawski, a contractor, was working on an adjacent house when he was struck in the driveway.

Assistant District Attorney Julian Truskowski who, along with former assistant district attorney Kim Moraski prosecuted, said Bidding purposely injured himself by banging his head against a police cruiser, spat blood that struck the face of Plymouth Police Officer Nicholas Riebel and threatened Riebel multiple times.

In his appeal, Bidding challenged his conviction for terroristic threats directed at Officer Riebel claiming his statements were "non-threatening and ambiguous" and were made "out of anger."

"(Bidding's) argument is unconvincing," the appellate court's three-member panel of President Judge Emeritus Correale F. Stevens, President Judge Emeritus John T. Bender and Judge Anne E. Lazarus wrote in a nine page opinion filed Tuesday.

"...just prior to making his threats to Officer Riebel, (Bidding) had spit blood on the officer, body checked and rammed his body into the officer, kicked the officer, and threw the officer into concrete walls and metal doors while thrashing his body," the appellate court wrote.

The appellate court found Bidding's words, "gonna get yours," "get them," and there would be "nobody left" were deemed threatening by Riebel.

"...(Bidding's) conviction of terroristic threats is supported by sufficient evidence," the appellate court ruled.