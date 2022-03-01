Gonzaga remains on top of USA TODAY Ferris Mowers men's coaches poll
SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson breaks down the latest Ferris Mowers coaches poll.
An unpredictable college basketball season took an unprecedented turn Saturday, when the top six and seven of the top 10 teams lost. Gonzaga, Arizona, Auburn, Purdue, Kansas and Kentucky all went down, marking the first time in AP poll era (1948–49) that the top six teams lost on the same day. No. 9 Texas Tech also lost, setting another record for most top-10 teams losing in one day.
LSU isn't receiving votes once again, and the rest of the SEC saw some major shakeups after a wild Saturday in college basketball.
Iowa had a huge week and jumped up nine spots to No. 12 in The Associated Press women's Top 25 basketball poll released Monday. The Hawkeyes won a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship by beating then-No. 10 Indiana, Rutgers and No. 6 Michigan last week. “This is when you want to play your best basketball,” Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark said after the win over Michigan on Sunday.
The top UK basketball recruiting links from the Next Cats blog, updated throughout the day with the latest news.
AP Top 25 Poll - where do all the top teams stand in the latest AP college basketball rankings after Week 17?
Where fans can watch, listen to or follow the SEC men’s basketball game between John Calipari’s Wildcats and and Kermit Davis Jr.’s Rebels.
The Longhorns didn't see much movement in the polls this week.
Arkansas Basketball's stock continues to rise, as they check in at No. 15 in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.
Auburn gets a first-place vote in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.
