Gonzaga remains on top of USA TODAY Ferris Mowers men's coaches poll

Associated Press

An unpredictable college basketball season took an unprecedented turn Saturday, when the top six and seven of the top 10 teams lost. Gonzaga, Arizona, Auburn, Purdue, Kansas and Kentucky all went down, marking the first time in AP poll era (1948–49) that the top six teams lost on the same day. No. 9 Texas Tech also lost, setting another record for most top-10 teams losing in one day.