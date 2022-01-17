Gonzaga takes back No. 1 spot in Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Following a pair of big losses from former No.1 Baylor, Gonzaga has retaken its spot at the top of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.
Following a pair of big losses from former No.1 Baylor, Gonzaga has retaken its spot at the top of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.
Losses by Baylor opened the door for Gonzaga to regain the No. 1 spot in the Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll. Auburn and Arizona are next.
Preseason No. 1 Gonzaga climbed back atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll on Monday, ending Baylor's five-week run. The Bulldogs had 25 first-place votes, 11 fewer than No. 2 Auburn, but edged the Tigers in overall points to take the top spot. Auburn has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1999-2000 after moving up two spots.
Drew Timme scored 32 points and Andrew Nembhard had 19 as No. 2 Gonzaga routed Santa Clara 115-83 on Saturday for its 24th consecutive West Coast Conference victory. The Bulldogs (14-2, 3-0 WCC), who lead the nation in both scoring and field goal percentage, eclipsed the century mark for the third consecutive game and shot 58.7% from the field (44 for 75) against the Broncos (11-6, 1-1). Timme, a consensus preseason All-American, was 14-for-18 shooting, added eight rebounds, and had his way inside.
Angela Glover, who ran an animal rescue center, died after being swept away by a wave, her brother said.
Auburn football landed a commitment from Oregon transfer cornerback DJ James on Sunday.
The Uncut Gems star is being considered for the part of the pop icon's longtime friend, EW has learned.
Will Wade's unit slides down four spots in this week's polls.
Master P's son transferred to national powerhouse Oak Hill last week.
Memphis basketball's NCAA Tournament credentials took another big hit with Saturday's loss at ECU.
The latest transfer news in the Premier League focuses on two superb players potentially returning with Diego Costa to Arsenal and Christian Eriksen to Brentford among the latest reports.
The rise of infections caused by the omicron variant is just one more reason to buy this growth stock.
The Eagles losing to a better team wasn't a problem, but the way Jalen Hurts played in Tampa absolutely should have fans (and the front office) scrambling. By Adam Hermann
In 1883 Episode 5, "The Fangs of Freedom," Elsa and Ennis face a test, Shea and Thomas encounter bandits, and more death comes for the group.
Striking a tone of bipartisanship and optimism, Virginia's new Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, is pledging to "restore trust in government, and to restore power to the people" in his inaugural address Saturday in Richmond. (Jan. 15)
Despite high ticket prices, Dallas Cowboys didn’t sell too many of their seats to San Francisco 49ers fans.
AP Poll, Rankings 2010s: What are the greatest college football programs of all-time based on the AP poll final rankings?
Snow blanketed Upstate SC Sunday as Greenville weathered its biggest winter storm in years.
Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy (La.) knocked President Biden on Sunday for "spreading things" that he claimed were "untrue" in last week's voting rights speech, suggesting the remarks will not help unite the country.Asked during an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" about Biden's voting rights speech in Georgia, Cassidy said Biden made claims that were "misleading" and not helpful in the president's quest to bring Americans together."Now, if...
This year's list of top earning female athletes earned $167 million before taxes in 2021,
Simons, meanwhile, was a promising youngster who had mostly scuffled in his first three years, even as veterans trumpeted his talent and predicted stardom. Added to the expectations was the full-throttled support of Neil Olshey, the executive who ...