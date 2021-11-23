Gonzales Community School sent to lockdown after gun brandished in nearby road rage incident

Nov. 23—Gonzales Community School was put on a brief lockdown Monday afternoon when Santa Fe police said a man was suspected of pulling a gun on another driver during a nearby road-rage incident.

Officers received a call around 2:45 p.m. from a man who had been rear-ended on Placita del Oro near West Alameda Street, Deputy Chief Paul Joye said. The caller said he had been in a car accident near the school and the man who had crashed into him approached his driver's side window with a gun.

The armed man then ran away, the man said.

The school was notified of the incident and went into lockdown for 30 minutes before allowing students to leave with parents and guardians in what's known as a controlled release, Santa Fe Public Schools spokesman Cody Dynarski said.

Joye said investigators plan to file an arrest warrant against the armed man, but he declined to release the suspect's name Monday evening.