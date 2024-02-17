Gonzales PD seek help in locating abducted infant

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a four-month-old girl who they believe was abducted on Friday evening.

The four-month-old girl, Rashid Akbar, is believed to have been abducted by her grandmother, Raquel Katrina Smith, 43.

GPD stated that “the parents returned home to find Akbar and Smith who was babysitting missing.”

According to GPD, detectives know that Smith walked from the 400 block of N. Pleasant St. to a Walgreens in Gonzales, 100 block of N. Airline Hwy., between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on bringing the child home safely or Smith’s and Akbar’s whereabouts can call the Gonzales Police Depart Dispatch at (225) 621-8300, extension 1.

