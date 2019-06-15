Gonzales pitches Mariners past A's

Marco Gonzales pitched seven strong innings as the Seattle Mariners defeated the host Oakland Athletics 9-2 Friday night.

Omar Narvaez and Mallex Smith hit two-run homers for the Mariners, who improved to 4-3 on their 10-game road trip.

Gonzales (7-6) won his second straight start after a six-game losing streak. The left-hander, who also beat Oakland in the season opener March 20 in Japan, allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits in seven innings, with two walks and three strikeouts.

Oakland right-hander Chris Bassitt (3-3) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits. He walked four and struck out four as the Athletics had a two-game winning streak snapped in the opener of a season-high, 10-game homestand.

The A's opened the scoring in the second as Jurickson Profar doubled with two outs and scored when Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon threw errantly on Josh Phegley's grounder.

The Mariners tied it in the third. Gordon led off with a double, moved to third on Mac Williamson's single and scored on Kyle Seager's one-out sacrifice fly to left.

The A's regained the lead in the bottom of the inning as Matt Chapman hit a one-out triple to left and scored on Matt Olson's two-out single to right.

The Mariners took the lead for good with a three-run fourth. They loaded the bases with no outs on a walk to Daniel Vogelbach, a single by Narvaez and an error by shortstop Marcus Semien, who dropped the ball at second on a potential double-play grounder hit by Tim Beckham.

J.P. Crawford, activated from the 10-day injured list Friday after recovering from an ankle ailment, then lined a two-run double just inside the first base bag to give Seattle a 3-2 advantage. Another run scored on Gordon's sacrifice fly.

Narvaez went deep in the seventh and Smith in the eighth. Crawford added a run-scoring double in the ninth.

Both teams were short-handed. The Mariners were without designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion, who leads the American League with 21 home runs, because of mild lower back stiffness. Oakland outfielder Stephen Piscotty was out after undergoing successful surgery Thursday to remove a melanoma from his right ear.

