"Gooch Grease" Is Trending Because Some Men Are Using Maxi Pads To Absorb Their Nasty Excess Goo
Something filthy is trending, and I'm sorry to be the bearer of nasty news, but if I had to see, then so do you!
Fox
It's "gooch grease."
Fox
Yesterday, the term started trending on Twitter.
Why is gooch grease trending.... pic.twitter.com/ZogN9trHvy
— El Cucuy🥷🏾 (@Ejayy1K_) June 1, 2023
And let's just say, no one was happy about it.
It all started with this Fox 26 trend story about the funky goo.
Some men use maxi pads for excess 'gooch grease' https://t.co/ri14LyoHRF pic.twitter.com/RO5hw0YH2l
— FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) June 1, 2023
Then they did a whole news segment about it.
Top trending topic in the US is gooch grease?! pic.twitter.com/76vBq6Rrdl
— Alina 🔥 الينا (@Firegal_01) June 1, 2023
Fox 26/ Twitter: @Firegal_01
Fox 26 describes "gooch grease" as a "male hygiene problem."
"It's described as a combination of lint, sweat, and feces between a man's butt and balls," Isiah Carey said on his show Isiah Factor Uncensored.
"The problem is so bad for some men, according to some reports, they now have to use women's maxi-pads to stop the mixture from messing up their underwear," he said.
Yep, it's essentially FUNKY TAINT GOO.
Fox
People are, well...they're mortified!
Gooch grease is a nauseating term. https://t.co/2eBoGEN9Xk
— Rob Walks®️ (@RobWalks_) June 1, 2023
Fox 26/ Twitter: @RobWalks_
From aching stomachs...
“Gooch grease” made my stomach hurt https://t.co/PQ0DXjxbTH
— Sweet Jones🦋 (@sidsince94) June 1, 2023
...to "this year is going straight to hell."
Gooch grease… this year is going straight to hell 😭
— De$mond Ridder Stan Account (@NHBigChristian) June 1, 2023
I am just disgusted.
I don’t wanna know why gooch grease is trending pic.twitter.com/vHKcjoKO4K
— G (@miralo_g3) June 1, 2023
Moral of the story? Wash your butt, dudes!!!
Fox