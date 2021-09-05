Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Gooch & Housego:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = UK£11m ÷ (UK£165m - UK£20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Gooch & Housego has an ROCE of 7.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Gooch & Housego's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Gooch & Housego doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.4% from 10% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Gooch & Housego is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 42% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

