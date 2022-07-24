The good, the bad, the ugly, economically

Jeff MacLellan

Scanning the economic horizon at the present time gives one several candidates for the forgoing rubrics. Below are my candidates for the three.

The good: The federal government ran an $89 billion dollar deficit in the month of June, down 49% from the same month a year earlier. Federal outlays were down 12% to $550 billion while revenues increased 3% to $461 billion.

Year to date, the federal deficit declined 77%, falling to $515 billion from $2.2 trillion at the same time last year. When looking at the components of the deficit, we see that spending fell 18% to $4.4 trillion through the first nine months. More impressively, revenues were up a whopping 26% at approximately $3.9 trillion.

Clearly, the numbers look good coming off the pandemic as economic conditions have improved versus those experienced during the pandemic. Revenues are also up for reasons not fully understood, like people taking capital gains in anticipation of potentially higher taxes down the road.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projects the deficit at approximately $1 trillion this year, well down from last year’s deficit of $2.8 trillion.

It needs to be said that the deficit should have fallen given the egregious spending over the past couple of years in the form of stimulus to offset the impact of the pandemic on our economy. Our government needs to get more serious about deficit reduction as our total national debt is approximately $30.5 trillion. Interest on the debt totaled $521 billion, up $102 billion or 24% from last year. With interest rates rising, that number will continue to grow and crowd out other spending.

The bad: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index focuses and measures consumer sentiment in three areas: how consumers view prospects for their own financial situation; how they view prospects for the general economy over the near term; and their view for the economic prospects over the long term.

The Consumer Sentiment Index rose in July to 51.1, up from a record low of 50 reached in June. The current economic conditions subindex improved to 57.1 from 53.8, but the expectations gauge dropped to 47.3 from 47.5, the lowest gauge since May 1980.

To quote the report directly: “Consumers remained in agreement over the deleterious effect of prices on their personal finances. The share of consumers blaming inflation for eroding their living standards continued to rise to 49%, matching the all-time high reached during the Great Recession. These negative views endured in the face of the recent moderation of gas prices at the pump.”

Consumer sentiment will have a significant impact on consumer spending which makes up two-thirds of GDP.

The ugly: There is an old adage that misery loves company. If you were invested in the stock or bond market in the first half of 2022, you are among those who were in the company of that misery. Specifically, a proxy for the stock market, the S & P 500 was down 20.6%, suffering the worst first half of a year since 1970, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

A proxy for the bond market is the iShares Core US Bond Aggregate exchange traded fund, which was down 11%, posting their worst start to a year in history. There was a plunge in tech stocks rarely seen and an implosion in crypto. There was hardly any place to hide except for energy stocks, commodities and the dollar index. And there is fear that the carnage may not be done.

The markets are fighting lots of headwinds and prominent among them is inflation. The Fed is raising interest rates and there is fear that rates could be raised a lot more. Rising interest rates, along with strong talk from the Fed, are fueling fears of a recession. A recession means the economy is shrinking and earnings would decline which would have a negative impact on stocks.

While no one can accurately predict the future, it is pretty clear that we are in for more volatility in the markets as the economy reacts to the headwinds. We may already be in a recession as we had negative growth in the first quarter and the Atlanta Fed is predicting negative growth for the second quarter. Buckle up for the ride ahead.

Jeff MacLellan is retired from Landmark Bank. He spent 37 years in banking, and has been tracking local economic indicators since he came to Columbia in 1987.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: The good, the bad, the ugly, economically